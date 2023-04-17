THE KRAKEN RUM Debuts a New Gold Spiced Rum

Editor's Note: We are delighted to inform our readers about The Kraken Rum's new Gold Spiced Rum just in time for warm weather sipping and cocktails.

The world's first and top-selling black spiced rum brand, The KrakenÂ®Rum, emerges from its lair in the depths of the ocean to enter into the gold spiced rum category with a new release. A smooth and rich liquid, The Kraken Gold Spiced Rum is here to set THE NEW GOLD STANDARD in the rum category making waves for captains, sailors, and admirals alike.

Introducing THE NEW GOLD STANDARD for sipping: a gold spiced Caribbean rum, rich beyond words - and perhaps the only bit of lightness the legendary beast, known as "the Kraken," loves with as much passion as its storied black ink. On the nose, The Kraken Gold Spiced Rum reveals a sweet brown medley of caramel, oak, and banana bread. Flavors of molasses and dark spice fade into caramelized sugar, with a slight finish of toasted oak and vanilla.

"As gold spiced rum occasions are now the highest among the rum category, we are proud to introduce this new offering from The Kraken, with a flavor profile all its own," said Lander Otegui, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Proximo Spirits. "We are confident that this product will be THE NEW GOLD STANDARD in spiced rum thanks to its superb taste that we know matches what our consumers are looking for."

A study conducted on the popularity of spiced rum brands showed The Kraken Gold Spiced Rum as a clear category favorite. Proximo Spirits commissioned a third-party double blind taste test study against category competitor, Captain MorganÂ®. The study revealed more than 70% of consumers prefer The Kraken Gold Spiced Rum over Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum. Furthermore, participants also overwhelmingly indicated The Kraken Gold Spiced Rum both has "superior taste" and is "the smoothest."1

-Aroma: Sweet brown medley of caramel, oak, and banana bread. Rich vanilla with light cinnamon backtone.

-Flavor: Molasses and dark spice fading into caramelized sugar. Slight finish of toasted oak and vanilla

The Kraken Gold Spiced Rum is 35% ABV and sold nationwide at a $21.99 MSRP per 750ml. It is also available in 1L and 1.75L bottles.



To bring The Kraken Gold Spiced Rum from sip to screen, the brand is launching a new visual campaign, "Tale of Gold." The advertisement, directed by Rich Lee who's known for his work on the first three The Pirates of the Caribbean films, draws consumers into the dark world of the Kraken. Moody, foreboding visuals divulge the action-packed narrative of unworthy pirates who try to steal the precious treasure of gold from its lair and are thwarted by the Kraken. And check out this great 30-second spot about the rum here .

THE KRAKEN GOLDEN HOUR SWEEPSTAKES: Before it dives back into the darkness, The Kraken is celebrating its newly released Gold Spiced Rum by giving consumers an opportunity to win a Golden Hour experience in the Dominican Republic. To enter The Kraken Golden Hour Sweepstakes for a chance to win a trip to the home of The Kraken Rum, scan the QR code or visit KrakenGoldenHour.com for more information.

No purchase necessary to enter or win. Purchasing a product will not improve your chances of winning. Must be documented resident of the U.S. or D.C., age 21 or older as of date of entry. Registration began at 12:00am ET on February 1, 2023 and ends at 11:59pm ET on June 30, 2023. To enter, and for complete official rules including eligibility, prize description and approximate retail value, scan the QR code using your mobile device's camera or directly visit www.krakengoldenhour.com. Winner selected in random drawing. Odds of winning are based on the total number of eligible entries received. No alcoholic beverage is part of any prize award. Void wherever prohibited or restricted by law. SPONSOR: Proximo Spirits, Inc., 3 Second Street, Suite 1101, Jersey City, NJ07302.

To learn more about The Kraken Gold Spiced Rum and the rest of the Kraken's keep, visit KrakenRum.com and follow The Kraken Rum on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

Note: 1Taste-tests were conducted in April 2022 by TasteMakers Research Group in a blind study.

SOURCE and Photo Credit provided by The Kraken