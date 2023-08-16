THE KRAKEN GOLD SPICED RUM for National Rum Day on 8/16 and All Summer Long

National Rum Day is today, 8/16.  It falls in the heart of summer as you soak up the sun on the beach or plan the summer BBQ.

Get your tentacles on a bottle of this season’s hottest rum.  At the bottom of the sea lies the golden treasure you’ve been searching for.  Enter the cold dark abyss with The Kraken Gold Spiced Rum, perfect for sipping neat or enjoying in a savage summer cocktail. 

Be sure to have a bottle ready not only for National Rum Day but for all the good times ahead.

Check out just one of the refreshing cocktails that you can make with The Kraken Gold Spiced Rum.  Mix up a batch and enjoy!
 

Kraken Beach Bucket

Ingredients: 

1.5 parts of The Kraken® Gold Spiced Rum

.5 part Coconut Water

1 part Pineapple Juice

3 parts Limeaide

The Kraken Gold Spiced Rum (SRP $21.99) may be purchased HERE. And for more information and additional recipes for The Kraken Rum, please visit https://www.krakenrum.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Kraken Gold Spiced Rum



