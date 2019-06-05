THE CAPITAL GRILLE for Father's Day

There's a wonderful Father's Day menu item at The Capital Grille on East 42nd Street in the heart of Midtown Manhattan that has been designed exclusively to celebrate dads.

This year, The restaurant is adding a 16 oz. bone-in filet & South African lobster tail bordelaise because dad shouldn't have to choose between surf or turf on his big day. The menu item is available for a limited time from Friday, June 14 to Sunday, June 16.

The Capital Grille will also be offering their full dinner menu when you visit so guests can also indulge in all of their favorites. Gather your friends, family and the special men in your life and plan to enjoy a wonderful meal.

The Capital Grill location for the Father's Day special is located at NYC-Chrysler Center, 155 East 42nd Street, New York, NY 10017. Visit their web site at https://www.thecapitalgrille.com/locations/ny/new-york/nyc-chrysler-center/8021 or call 212.953.2000.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Capital Grille





