THE CAPITAL GRILLE Wagyu & Wine Event Features Iconic Pairings

The Capital Grille announced the return of Wagyu & Wine, its signature event featuring gourmet burgers crafted to pair with prestigious wines rarely offered by the glass. Made with wagyu beef, this year's options were designed as the perfect accompaniment to three expertly crafted labels from established Napa Valley wineries, an indulgence exclusively available to guests in The Capital Grille Lounge through November 17.

For a mere $25 ($35 in PA), guests can enjoy a gourmet wagyu burger and a pour of sought after wine not typically available by the glass. Suggested pairings include:

-Wagyu Burger with Capital Grille Steak Sauce, Grilled Onions and Vermont White Cheddar, best paired with Beringer, Knights Valley Reserve, Cabernet Sauvignon

-Wagyu Mushroom Burger with Soy Braised sake, Jarlsberg Cheese and Truffle Aioli best paired with Beaulieu Vineyards, Carneros, Pinot Noir

-Wagyu Cheeseburger with Fried Egg and Havarti Cheese best paired with paired with Stags' Leap "The Investor," Napa Valley, Bordeaux Blend

"These wines represent a piece of Napa Valley winemaking history and are among the most coveted in the world" said Brian Phillips, The Capital Grille's Advanced Sommelier. "Each of our featured wagyu burgers were created specifically to complement the flavor profile of these renowned labels, offering our guests the ultimate pairing experience."

Follow The Capital Grille on Twitter @CapitalGrille and Instagram @TheCapitalGrille and join the Wagyu & Wine conversation with #WagyuAndWine.

About The Capital Grille

The Capital Grille is a fine-dining restaurant that offers dry aged steaks, fresh seafood, a renowned wine list and professional service in an atmosphere of relaxed elegance. Open seven days a week, The Capital Grille is best known for its expertly prepared steaks, which are custom-aged for 18 to 24 days in-house and hand-carved in-restaurant by a butcher. The restaurant's wine list features more than 350 selections, and its floor-to-ceiling wine kiosk regularly houses 3,000 bottles. The restaurant has been honored by Wine Spectator magazine with an Award of Excellence for the breadth and depth of the list. The Capital Grille also offers personalized, on-site wine lockers, available by annual lease. Unlock the full Capital Grille experience with The Capital Grille Concierge, a personalized app where users can view the up-to-the minute wine list, expert food and wine pairings, make two tap reservations, and much more. Reservations are recommended, but not required. For more information, please visit: thecapitalgrille.com, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Capital Grille





