TGI FRIDAY'S PRESENTS Six Layer Rainbow Cake by Buddy Valastro of Carlo's Bakery

TGI Friday's has served the public with delicious food and drink for over 50 years. And now the popular restaurant is adding something unique and luscious to their menu, the Rainbow Cake by Chef Buddy Valastro of Carlo's Bakery.

The beautifully stacked six layers of rainbow-colored vanilla cake is only available at the eatery for a limited time. With the holidays approaching, it's the perfect time to indulge in this flavorful, festive treat. Cake lovers can enjoy a slice of cake in the restaurant or for carry-out and guests can also order the entire cake to go.

We had the opportunity to sample a slice and enjoyed every bite of the moist flavorful cake with its rich, creamy icing. The bright rainbow colors of the layers and the colorful sprinkles make it look beautiful when serving. It is a dessert lover's delight.

TGI Fridays is the only restaurant to partner with Buddy Valastro and his famous bakery. The Rainbow Cake is just one of the distinctive items Fridays has to offer this during the holidays.

For more information on TGI Friday's, locations and menus, please visit https://www.tgifridays.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Carlo's Bakery

