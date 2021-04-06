TAVERN ON THE GREEN Announces Official Reopening for Thursday, April 29

New York City's iconic landmark Central Park restaurant, Tavern on the Green, is excited to announce its official reopening for Thursday, April 29, 2021 to the reimagined New York dining scene.

After a long 13 months of temporary closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Tavern on the Green will reopen its one-of-a-kind indoor dining rooms at 50 percent capacity, as well as the restaurant's spacious and picturesque outdoor dining spaces. Tavern on the Green's outdoor dining offerings include its Main Courtyard located across from Central Park's Sheep's Meadow, its Beer Garden located at the front of the restaurant, and its South Terrace, typically used as a covered outdoor events space.

For park goers looking for food and drink to enjoy while relaxing in Sheep's Meadow or on their morning walk, Tavern on the Green's "To-Go" window will also reopen with fresh selections from Veggie Frittata, a Jumbo Shrimp and Guacamole Wrap, a Cheese and Charcuterie Plate perfect for park snacking, and a full drink menu including wine, beer, and cocktails to-go. Guests can order ahead online from the park and will receive a text alert when their order is ready for contact-free pick up at the window, which is located facing the park on the south side of Tavern's Main Courtyard.

"To say that we are excited to open our doors again is an understatement," said Jim Caiola, Co-Owner of Tavern on the Green. "Tavern is more than just a restaurant, it is a place for New Yorkers to unwind, relax in the heart of Central Park, and feel some kind of normalcy again. The past year has tested our industry, and we have come back more resilient and innovative than ever. It has been powerful to see how restaurants have adapted and we so look forward to bringing back such a special offering, whether our guests are coming in for dinner in the iconic Central Park Room, or grabbing a cheese plate and cocktails to enjoy in the park."

Chef Bill Peet is returning for his fifth award winning year as Executive Chef of Tavern on the Green, and will debut a new menu for the spring season. The menu will include Tavern's beloved classics such as the Tavern Burgerand the restaurant's famous Birthday Cake, along with new springtime specials like Grilled Lobster and Spring Pea Risotto, Caramelized Rack of Lamb, and Cauliflower Steaks.

Hours of Operations will be as follows:

· Monday - Friday: 11 a.m. -10 p.m. (lunch 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., dinner 5 p.m. - 10 p.m., bar/lounge menu available in between lunch & dinner)

· Saturday: 9 a.m. - 10 p.m. (brunch 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., dinner 5 p.m. - 10 p.m., bar/lounge menu available in between lunch & dinner)

· Sunday: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m. (brunch 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., dinner 5 p.m. - 9 p.m., bar/lounge menu available in between lunch & dinner)

· To-Go window: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. daily

Beginning April 6, Tavern on the Green will accept reservations on tavernonthegreen.com or by phone at 212-877-TOTG (8684). At this time, the restaurant will accept walk-ins but highly encourage reservations to ensure there will be a table available for your party.

ABOUT TAVERN ON THE GREEN

A Central Park staple, the historic Tavern on the Green has been capturing the spirit of New York City since 1934. In 2014, co-owners Jim Caiola and David Salama (previously of Beau Monde and L'Etage in Philadelphia) re-opened Tavern with a completely redesigned space and menu that harkens back to the original landmark featuring warm, celebratory dining spaces, seasonal American fare, classic cocktails, and a robust wine list. Jim and David selected Bill Peet (formerly of Asia de Cuba, Café des Artistes & Patroon) as Executive Chef for the revival of Tavern, who has reinvigorated the menu with creative takes on classic dishes.

Tavern on the Green is located within Central Park at 67th Street & Central Park West, New York, NY 10023.

Photo Credit: Eric Medsker