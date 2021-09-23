TASTE OF THE UPPER WEST SIDE Returns for Its 13th Year

Celebrating the rich culinary talent of the Upper West Side, Taste of the Upper West Side (TUWS) presented by American AirlinesÂ® and MastercardÂ® is thrilled to announce its return to Manhattan with a stellar lineup of chefs and mixologists after a year-long hiatus due to the pandemic. Curated by Agency 21, tickets are on sale for both Grillin' in the City and Best of the West presented by Park West Village, taking place between Friday, October 1st and Saturday, October 2nd under the Grand Tent on Columbus Avenue between 76th and 77th Streets. Hosted by the Columbus Avenue Business Improvement District, this annual event boasts over 70 chefs, restaurants and culinary personalities throughout the Upper West Side.

TUWS kicks off their annual two-night, open-air food event with Grillin' in the City where over 20 popular Upper West Side restaurants grill up their favorite menu items. New to the Friday night event this year is an exciting collaboration with Whiskies of the World. Taste and sample various whiskies from near and far. Whether it be Kentucky bourbon or a great scotch from Scotland, this pop-up event is sure to delight guests with brands like Balcones, Copper Dog, Uncle Nearest, Westward and more! Also making a debut is TUWS' first-ever Biergarten in honor of Oktoberfest featuring a variety of fall sips and beer inspired cocktails curated by neighborhood favorites Tiki Chick and Nobody Told Me.

Elevated cuisine is the focus of Best of the West presented by Park West Village. Celebrated Upper West Side dining destinations will prepare nibbles of their haute-cuisine. Ticket Holders for Best of the West's VIP Reception will enjoy exclusive 1-hour priority access to bites, sips and local culinary stars. Best of the West will also play host to Bubbly Under the Stars, a bar experience celebrating all things sparkling in our open-air tasting tent. This year's Best of the West presented by Park West Village will honor the perseverance of restaurant owners on the Upper West Side.

Across the two nights, several restaurants will make their TUWS debuts including Dagon, Boka, Pekarna, Covacha, Sushi 85, Manhattanville Market's Butterfunk Biscuit Co., The Baylander, Felice, Tasca and Kissaki. Live music by acclaimed group Project Orange Music will heighten the ambiance of the Upper West Side's most anticipated event of the year.

To ensure the safety of guests, talent and partners, and in accordance with CDC, NY State and NYC guidelines, Taste of the Upper West will require all guests to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination. Proceeds from Taste of the Upper West Side 2021 will go back into the community and help fund neighborhood projects through the Columbus Avenue Business Improvement District, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.

Tickets are on sale now. General Admission for Grillin' in the City is priced at $99. Best of the West VIP tickets are priced at $215 and General Admission is $135. For more details and to purchase tickets, visit www.tasteuws.com.

About the Columbus Avenue Business Improvement District:

Formed in 1999, the Columbus Avenue BID stretches from West 67th to West 82nd Street and comprises over 200 shops, restaurants, cafÃ©s, and vibrant cultural institutions like the American Museum of Natural History. As a 501 (c)(3) not-for-profit, the BID aims to maintain and enhance the heart of the Upper West Side for residents, merchants, and visitors alike.The BID provides supplemental sanitation, district marketing, special events, streetscape improvements, seasonal planting, holiday lighting, and manicuring of the area in various ways all year round.

About Agency 21:

Agency 21 is a dynamic, full-service events and marketing agency, specializing in event production and management, corporate sales and fulfillment, brand activations and experiences. Founded in 2006, the agency is headquartered in Miami with offices in New York, Atlanta, Houston, and Dallas. Agency 21's portfolio includes nationally recognized culinary events and festivals across the country ranging from Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach & New York Wine & Food Festivals, Atlanta Food & Wine Festival, Cochon555/Heritage Fire Tour, Nirvana Food & Wine Festival, Whiskies of the World Tour, and more.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Taste of the Upper West Side