TASTE OF THE SEAPORT on Saturday, October 19th at Pier 16 and 17 Benefits P.S. 343 and P.S. 397

Downtown's premier food festival, Taste of the Seaport, will return for the 10th year of food, fun and fundraising on Saturday, October 19th from 12 p.m. - 3 p.m. at Pier 16 and 17 in the Seaport District of New York City. Taste of the Seaport brings together over 40 of the best restaurants in Lower Manhattan and showcases an array of local vendors, artisans, entertainers and family friendly activities, making it the perfect day out for children and adults alike. The event will be followed by a fun-filled Front Street Block Party from 3 p.m. - 5 p.m. to keep the party going.

An eclectic mix of the best food and beverage retailers and brands will come together at Taste of the Seaport to highlight one of the city's fastest growing neighborhoods and its vibrant restaurant scene. Food lovers are invited to explore a variety of culinary options that the Seaport and Financial District has to offer with delicious dishes available to purchase from The Fulton, CUT by Wolfgang Puck, Hole in the Wall, Barbalu, Fresh Salt, Financier, Cowgirl Seahorse, Taco Playa, The Fulton, 10 Corso Como Restaurant & Café, Cobble & Co, Malibu Farm, R17 and Suteishi to name a few. There will also be a Pier Bar with beer, wine and soda options available for purchase. Live music and performances will take place throughout the day and family-friendly activities abound at the festival's KidsZone, presented by New York-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital.

"We are proud to once again support Taste of the Seaport as lead sponsor for their 10th anniversary event," said Saul Scherl, President of the New York Tri-State Region, The Howard Hughes Corporation. "We look forward to bringing the community together to sample the amazing food that our iconic neighborhood has to offer, including tastes from our new restaurants at Pier 17 - Jean-Georges' The Fulton, Helene Henderson's Malibu Farm and David Chang's Bar Wayō - that are making the Seaport a new destination."

Ticket packs are available for purchase in advance for $40 for 5 tastes at www.tasteoftheseaport.org and for $45 the day of the festival. VIP tables are also available for purchase, which offer guests access to an exclusive seating area complete with waiter service to bring a 'Taste of the Seaport' directly to your table, complemented with beer, wine and soda. The Front Street Block Party after-party will have an entry fee of $10 for adults with children free and an array of the block's businesses taking things outside for one afternoon only.

The annual event raises much needed funds for the arts and enrichment programs at Public School 397 (The Spruce Street School) and Public School 343 (The Peck Slip School) and is sponsored by The Howard Hughes Corporation, the leading real-estate developer working to revitalize the Seaport District after Hurricane Sandy, the South Street Seaport Museum, New York Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital, Basil Hayden, Olivia's Organics, White Claw, the Old Seaport Alliance and the Downtown Alliance.

For more information, please visit www.tasteoftheseaport.org

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Taste of the Seaport 2018





