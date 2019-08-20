TASTE OF ICELAND-Renowned Cultural Festival Returns to NYC on Sep. 11-15

Taste of Iceland, an annual festival that celebrates Iceland's vibrant culture, is taking over New York City with a series of events for the third time on September 11-15, 2019. This year marks the 20th anniversary of Iceland Naturally, the cooperative marketing organization which executes Taste of Iceland and promotes the services, products and culture of Iceland in North America. Much like in years past, Taste of Iceland will introduce New Yorkers to some of the best names in Icelandic food, music, art and more. The five-day festival gives the Big Apple a chance to experience Iceland's unique culture through a variety of (mostly free) events.

Schedule of Events

Sep. 11: Daybreaker Dance Party at William Vale Hotel Rooftop

Sep. 12 - 15: Icelandic Menu at Brooklyn Cider House

Sep. 12-15: Icelandic Film Festival at Film Noir Cinema [Free]

Sep. 12: Icelandic Literature Event at Molasses Books [Free]

Sep. 13: Icelandic Cocktail Class at Brooklyn Cider House [Free, 21+]

Sep. 14 Reykjavik Calling Concert at the Brooklyn Brewery [Free, 21+]

Sep. 15: Icelandic Literature Event at Spoonbill and Sugartown [Free]

Event Details

Icelandic Menu at Brooklyn Cider House

Sep. 12-15 | Thursday/Sunday 5 - 10 PM; Friday/Saturday 5 - 12PM | Brooklyn Cider House | 1100 Flushing Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237

Icelanders are among the world's healthiest, happiest and longest-living people - and many believe their pure, natural diet is the reason for this. From September 12-15, experience outstanding Icelandic cuisine with a special Icelandic menu at Brooklyn Cider House. Icelandic chef Gísli Matthías Auðunsson (also known as Gísli Matt) will fly to New York to collaborate with American chef Miroslav Maran to create a prix fixe Icelandic dinner menu. Pair your meal with delicious Reyka Vodka and Brennivín cocktails infused with authentic cider, crafted by one of Iceland's top mixologists, Tóta. Reserve your seat for this unique dining experience on Open Table. Click here to view the Facebook event.

Gísli Matt is a chef & entrepreneur, born on the tiny island of Vestmannaeyjar, to the south of Iceland in 1989. Gísli Matt graduated from culinary school in Iceland with top grades in 2011 after four years of working at various restaurants, including Michelin Guide restaurant DILL in Reykjavík. In 2012, he started his own restaurant along with his family, SLIPPURINN, a modern Icelandic eatery in his hometown of Vestmannaeyjar. With Slippurinn only open during summer, Gísl spent his winters staging at numerous restaurants internationally. In January 2015 Gísli opened restaurant MATUR OG DRYKKUR in Reykjavík. The restaurant is renowned for original and fun take on traditional Icelandic cuisine. Gísli was a member of Iceland's National Culinary Team for the season 2015-2016. He is also a proud board member of Slow Food Reykjavík and was nominated by JCI for TOYP - The Outstanding Young Person Award in Iceland 2015.

Icelandic Cocktail Class at Brooklyn Cider House

Sep. 13 | 5 - 7 PM | Brooklyn Cider House | 1100 Flushing Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237

Experience traditional Icelandic cocktails with the Taste of Iceland cocktail class at the private room of Brooklyn Cider House, mixing historic Icelandic liquors with authentic cider from BCH and a variety of interesting ingredients. Learn about the flavors that make a cocktail uniquely Icelandic using Reyka Vodka and Brennivín. Click here to view the Facebook event.

Wake Up on Top: Daybreaker x Taste of Iceland

Sep. 11 | 6-9 AM | William Vale Hotel Rooftop | 111 N 12th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11249

Daybreaker is an early morning dance movement in 25 cities around the world and growing. We start with a one hour yoga + fitness experience and then dance with reckless abandon for two hours before work. Join Iceland Naturally and Daybreaker for a special event with unbeatable views, inspiring music from an Icelandic DJ and exciting products from the Blue Lagoon and Icelandic Provisions. Click here to view the Facebook event.

Reykjav í k Calling Concert at Brooklyn Brewery

Sep. 14 | Concert at 9 PM | Brooklyn Brewery | 79 N 11sth St., Brooklyn, NY 11249

The Reykjavík Calling concert, sponsored by WFUV, comes to New York City on Saturday, Sep. 14 at the Brooklyn Brewery. This free concert features two of Iceland's most prominent and promising artists, Sólstafir, a Reykjavík based rock band famed for their atmospheric Icelandic Rock and Roll; and Kælan Mikla, a dark wave/synth punk band whose fan base includes The Cure's Robert Smith. Admission is free and will be granted on a first-come, first-served basis. Must be 21+. Click here to view the Facebook event.

Shortfish: Iceland's Premier Short Film Festival at Film Noir Cinema

Sep. 12-15 | Sep. 12- 13 @ 6 PM, Sep 14-15 @ 4 PM | Film Noir Cinema | 122 Meserole Avenue, Brooklyn, 11222

Enjoy an evening of Icelandic films at Film Noir Cinema. The screening will consist of short films from the 2018 Shortfish competition (the short film division of Iceland's premier film festival, Stockfish). The program will run approximately 90 minutes. There are no age restrictions on these films, however, they are not recommended for children. Doors open 30 minutes before screening. Admission is free and will be granted on a first-come, first-served basis.

Click here to view the Facebook event.

'Iceland's Thriving Literary Scene with Author Andri Snær Magnason' at Molasses Books

September 12 | 8 PM | Molasses Books | 770 Hart Street, Brooklyn, NY 11237

Author Andri Snær Magnason will discuss his wide-ranging work that includes supermarket poetry, science fiction, and critical writings about current issues in Iceland. Andri is one of Iceland's leading literary voices and his novel LoveStar won the leading science fiction awards in France 2016 - Le Grand Prix de l'Imaginaire, and the Philip K. Dick Citation of Excellence in the United States. Andri has won the Icelandic literary awards for fiction, non-fiction and YA/childrens' books. His newest book, The Casket of Time, came out in April 2019 and was recently reviewed in the New York Times. Andri is also currently the chairman of Reykjavík, Unesco City of Literature. Click here to view the Facebook event.

'The Casket of Time - Reading and Book Signing with Author Andri Snær Magnason' at Spoonbill & Sugartown

September 15 | 5 PM | Spoonbill and Sugartown | 218 Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11249

Celebrated author Andri Snær Magnason, one of Iceland's leading literary voices will discuss and read from his latest book, The Casket of Time, which came out in April 2019 and was recently reviewed in the New York Times. The reading will be followed by a book signing. Click here to view the Facebook event

This year during Taste of Iceland, there will also be a special tribute concert to the late Icelandic composer Johann Johannsson. The event will take place at Basilica Soundscape in Hudson, NY and feature the North American and US premiere performance of Virdulegu Forsetar, a major 70-minute work for brass ensemble, organ, piano, bass, and percussion. Click here to learn more.

You can RSVP to all the exciting events happening throughout Taste of Iceland on our Facebook page. Please note that admission to events are on a first come, first served basis, RSVPs do not guarantee entry.

About Taste of Iceland in New York City

Taste of Iceland in New York City is presented by Iceland Naturally in cooperation with Colangelo PR, Stockfish Film Festival, Iceland Airwaves, Brooklyn Cider House, Brooklyn Brewery, Daybreaker, Spoonbill and Sugartown, Molasses Books, and Film Noir Cinema.

About Iceland Naturally

Iceland Naturally is public-private cooperative marketing organization which promotes the services, products and culture of Iceland. Through events, promotions and online marketing initiatives, Iceland Naturally introduces Iceland's creativity and natural wonders to North Americans. The group is comprised of Iceland's top companies and organizations: Blue Lagoon, City of Reykjavik, Government of Iceland, Icelandair, Icelandic Glacial Water, Icelandic Group, Icelandic Lamb, Icelandic Provisions, Keflavik International Airport, Landsvirkjun, Ölgerðin Egill Skallagrímsson, Promote Iceland and Reyka Vodka.

Photo Credit: Iceland Naturally





