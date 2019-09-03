TAPAS at ZEPPELIN HALL in Jersey City 9/6 to 9/22

Click Here for More Articles on FOOD & WINE

Jersey City's beloved biergarten, restaurant and nightspot, Zeppelin Hall will be celebrating the art of the small plate. The restaurant will serve up a special tapas menu highlighting Spain's most popular dishes from Saturday, September 6th through Sunday, September 22nd.

Executive Chef Franco Robazetti has teamed up with Chef Juan Antonio Sanchez to showcase the art of the small plate. Thirteen tapas dishes that will be offered at Zeppelin Hall including Gambas Al Ajillo, head on Tiger Shrimp sauteed with garlic and imported Spanish olive oil and toasted canillas for $15; Calamares a la Espanola, sauteed calamari with white wine, onion, garlic, peppers, tomatoes and lemon for $15; Seafood Paella for $17; Patatas Bravas for $6 and so much more.

These dishes will pair well with Zeppelin Hall's extensive beverage program that includes cocktails, wines, and a fabulous selection of beers.

Zeppelin Hall is located at 88 Liberty View Drive, Jersey City, NJ 07302. More information can be found by visiting: https://zeppelinhall.com. Call them at 201.721.8888.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Zeppelin Hall





