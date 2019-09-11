TANTEO TEQUILA Teams Up with Anthropology to Support Sharethefirst.org

On Thursday, September 19th, from 6-8pm, Tanteo® Tequila is partnering with famed retailer, Anthropology at their Financial District Location at 195 Broadway, to host a fashion show benefiting Sharethefirst.org, an incredible non-profit organization that fights gender equality through education.

Supporting women is nothing new for Tanteo, as roughly 80% of the workers at their Mexican distillery are female; this collaboration was a natural fit for two companies dedicated to female-empowerment.

Tickets are only $10 and all proceeds will go directly to the organization. They can be purchased directly here.

To learn more about Sharethefirst.org, please visit: https://shesthefirst.org/.

About Tanteo® Tequila

Tanteo® Tequila is the original 100% agave spicy tequila. Tanteo infuses artisanal blanco tequila with fresh peppers by hand in the hills of Jalisco, Mexico. The result is an award-winning artisanal tequila in a class of its own. The Tanteo recipe calls for estate-grown Blue Weber Agave raised in the fertile soils and subtropical climate of Jalisco's Cienega region, located in the southeast of the Tequila Lowlands and just west of the Tequila Highlands. For more information, please visit: https://www.tanteotequila.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Tanteo® Tequila





