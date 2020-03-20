TAKE-OUT Options All Around NYC
There are many neighborhood restaurants offering take-out and delivery during the outbreak of Covid-19 in NYC. We have a listing of some of them that have notified Broadwayworld Food and Wine. These are currently open and willing to prepare a delicious meal for your convenience. Hours of operation, menus and policies can change so consult each restaurant's web site for current and precise information.
THEP (Upper East Side) Style: Thai; https://thepnewyork.com/.
Oath Pizza (UES and UWS) Style: Pizza and more; https://oathpizza.com/.
Aqua Boil (Hell's Kitchen) Style: Cajun Inspired Seafood; https://www.aquaboilnyc.com/.
Kings of Kobe (Hell's Kitchen) Style: Burgers, hot dogs and more; https://www.kingsofkobe.com/.
Bottino (Chelsea) Style: Italian; https://www.bottinonyc.com/.
HYUN (Gramercy) Style: Japanese; http://www.hyun-nyc.com/.
HORTUS, NYC (NoMad) Style: Contemporary Asian Fusion; https://www.hortusnyc.com/.
Soho Diner (Soho) Style: Comfort food and more; https://www.sohodinernyc.com/.
Ed's Lobster Bar (Soho) Style: Lobster and seafood; https://www.lobsterbarnyc.com/.
Bell Book & Candle (West Village) Style: Contemporary cuisine; http://bbandcnyc.com/.
American Bar (West Village) Style: Modern American cuisine; https://www.americanbarnyc.com/.
Nami Nori (West Village) Style: Japanese; https://naminori.nyc/.
noreetuh (East Village) Style: Hawaiian; http://www.noreetuh.com/.
Route 66 Smokehouse (FiDi) Style: BBQ; https://www.route66smokehouse.com/.
Fields Good Chicken (12th & University and 32nd Street locations) Style: Chicken dishes and comfort foods; https://www.fieldsgoodchicken.com/
Hole in the Wall (FiDi and Murray Hill) Style: Modern American cuisine; https://www.holeinthewallnyc.com/
The Capital Grille (Multiple NYC Locations) Style: American Steakhouse; https://www.thecapitalgrille.com/home.
Ghost Burger (Multiple NYC Locations) Style: Burgers and more; https://www.ghostburgerny.com/.
Beyond Sushi (Multiple NYC Locations) Style: Plant Based Sushi and Kosher Foods; https://beyondsushi.com/.
Zaro's Family Bakery (Multiple NYC Locations) Style: Bakeshop; https://www.zaro.com/
Tender Greens (Multiple NYC Locations) Style: Elevated Comfort Food; https://www.tendergreens.com.
& Pizza (Multiple NYC Locations) Style: Pizza; https://andpizza.com/.
Via Vai (Astoria) Style: Italian; https://www.viavai-ny.com/.
Masti Indian Grill and Chaat Bar (Williamsburg, Brooklyn) Style: Indian; http://www.mastinyc.com/.
Brooklyn Chop House (Brooklyn) Style: Dim Sum and Chops; https://www.brooklynchophouse.com/.
Fornino (Greenpoint, Brooklyn) Style: Pizza and Italian; https://www.fornino.com/.
