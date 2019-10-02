TACO Day is on the Way 10/4-Time to Celebrate a Fave

National Taco Day is this Friday, October 4th. It's a perfect day to kick back, relax and savor a fave. We have some suggestions in the city that are making terrific tacos and specials happen. Check them out, indulge, and celebrate!

HandCraft Kitchen & Cocktails (Gramercy) What better way to celebrate this food favorite and the beginning of the weekend than with $2 tacos and $8 margaritas. Tacos, with a minimum order of three, come in choice of chicken or pulled pork, and are topped with grilled pineapple, red cabbage, cilantro and salsa verde. The perfect chaser is a classic margarita. Visit: https://www.handcraftnyc.com/.

Pinks Cantina (Lower East Side) They are celebrating with $1 Tacos. Every taco, excluding Nitro Shrimp Taco and the Short Rib Barbacoa, will be only $1 from 5-6:30pm on Friday, October 4. Bring a friend and treat yourselves to tacos that are less expensive than the subway fare down to the Lower East Side. If you are lucky enough to find an edible golden ticket in your taco you could win free tacos, burritos, guacamole, and more. Visit: https://www.pinkscantinanyc.com/.

Taco Mahal - If you're in the mood for Tacos with an Indian twist, visit this restaurant on 7th Avenue in the West Village. Choose a base like Roti or Naan and add fillings like Saag Paneer, Chicken Curry or Salmon Pakora. They have convenient take out and some outdoor seating. Visit: http://www.tacomahalnyc.com/.

Bodega Negra (Meatpacking) Executive Chef Brad Warner's famous tacos will be offered for a '2 for 1' special on National Taco Day to celebrate in true form. The Chicken Pibil Tacos are served with chicken wrapped in banana leaves, braised with tomato, onion and achiote and topped with shredded cabbage and pickled red onion. For seafood lovers, enjoy Chef's Arte Agave Taco. The Shrimp Tacos are served in two crispy Achiote Tortillas, with juicy shrimp, salsa macha, pepino guacamole, chihuahua cheese and crispy potatoes. Visit: https://www.bodeganegranyc.com/.

Cantina Rooftop (Midtown West) Celebrate at the modern Mexican restaurant with $25 Unlimited Tacos. Guests are able to choose any tacos from the menu for 90 minutes from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. For a group celebration wanting to go all out, enjoy their Instagram famous "Big Ass Taco" for $80. Visit: https://cantinarooftop.com/.

Dos Caminos (Multiple NYC Locations) Served on handmade corn tortillas, guests can order varieties that include Vegetales, Vegan Cauliflower, Baja Surf & Turf, and more. Or take their "Tour de Tacos" with two each of Asada, Carnitas, Pescado, and Pollo for $37. Visit: https://www.doscaminos.com/.

Photo: by David Jacobson for Bodega Negra





