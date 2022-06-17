Summer in the City by CITY HARVEST Raised Money for More than One Million Meals for New Yorkers in Need

Editor's Note: We are pleased to bring the news of City Harvest and their recent event "Summer in the City" that supported the excellent work they do to feed New Yorkers in need.

City Harvest, New York City's first and largest food rescue organization, recently celebrated the return of Summer in the City, its premier summer tasting event. Following a two-year hiatus, the event raised enough to provide more than one million meals to New Yorkers in need.

This year's theme, Camp City Harvest, transported hundreds of attendees back to the thrill of summer camp. From s'mores to bug juice, guests sampled curated food and drink selections from some of New York City's most renowned restaurants, chefs, and mixologists, including Aquavit, Big Gay Ice Cream, Caffè Panna, COTE Korean Steakhouse, Eitan Productions, GupShup, Melba's, Muddling Memories, Rezdôra, Semma, Veselka, Wayan, and more.

"As we emerge from a difficult two years for our city, the success of last night's event demonstrates that New Yorkers remain committed to helping their neighbors who face food insecurity, especially amid rising costs for food, rent, and other necessities," said Jilly Stephens, CEO of City Harvest. "Thanks to our co-chairs, sponsors, host committee, and the remarkable generosity of the hundreds of guests who spent their evening with us, we will be able to provide more than one million fresh, nutritious meals to New Yorkers in need."

Since the start of the pandemic, food insecurity rates in New York City have risen 36% overall, and a sobering 46% among children. To meet this increased need, City Harvest has rescued and delivered more than 270 million pounds of food since March 2020 to help New Yorkers put meals on their tables during the pandemic - far more than any other time in the organization's history.

Noted attendees included Desus Nice of Showtime's Desus & Mero, Phil Rosenthal of Netflix's Somebody Feed Phil, and Domenick Lombardozzi of HBO's The Wire and We Own This City, and many City Harvest Food Council members, including Melba Wilson of Harlem restaurant Melba's, who also serves on City Harvest's Board), Eitan Bernath of Eitan Productions and author of Eitan Eats the World, Emma Bengsston of Aquavit, David Shim of COTE Korean Steakhouse, Cedric and Ochi Vongerichten of Wayan, Ed McFarland of Ed's Lobster Bar, Matt Katakis of Butcher Bar, Ivy Stark of Mexology, Judy Joo of Seoul Bird, Cody Goldstein of Muddling Memories, and Hong Thaimee of Thaimee Love.

The Summer in the City 2022 Presents: Camp City Harvest co-chair committee included E. Desiree Asher, Josh Blaine, Greg Buhay, Taryn and Guss Firestein, Lauren Marra, Whitney and Anthony Rallo, and Dana M. Zukofsky.

Special thanks to the event sponsors Capital One, Two Good Yogurt, Fidelis Care, Empire Merchants LLC, I. Halper Paper & Supplies, NBA Cares, and Taylor Creative Inc. furniture rentals. Special thanks to our beverage partners Michter's American Whiskeys, Los Siete Misterios Mezcal, Crop Vodka, DRINKS, Loverboy, Peconic Bay Vineyards, Proximo Spirits, RIPE Bar Juice, and Sound sparkling water. Special thanks to our media partners New York Magazine and PIX11.

For more information, please visit www.cityharvest.org

About City Harvest:

City Harvest is New York's first and largest food rescue organization, helping to feed millions of New Yorkers who struggle to put meals on their tables. As the city emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, we will rescue more than 100 million pounds of fresh, nutritious food and deliver it-free of charge-to nearly 400 food pantries, soup kitchens, community partners, and our own Mobile Markets® across the five boroughs. We work alongside our community partners to boost community capacity, expand nutrition education, and strengthen local food systems. For more than 35 years, City Harvest has always been there to feed our city-one day, one meal, one New Yorker at a time. To learn more, please visit cityharvest.org.

Photo Credit: Eric Vitale Photography