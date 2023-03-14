Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

So Delicious® Dairy Free Brings Innovation to the Yogurt Aisle with New 0g Added Sugar Yogurt Alternative

Mar. 14, 2023  
Editor's Note: We are always pleased to let our readers know about the latest plant based products on the market. Find out about So Delicious Dairy Free.

Americans are continuing to embrace the flexitarian lifestyle, and as a result, the plant-based category is witnessing a rise in consumers' standards for nutrition, taste, and experience1. This trend is especially evident in the plant-based yogurt category, with consumers demonstrating a heightened interest in yogurt products, including low-sugar varieties2 and coconutmilk yogurt alternatives3.

So Delicious Dairy Free, a leader in dairy-free products for more than thirty years, is meeting this demand and disrupting the yogurt aisle with the launch of its newest innovation: new 0g Added Sugar Coconutmilk Yogurt Alternative. While some other plant-based offerings utilize added sugar, So Delicious 0g Added Sugar Coconutmilk Yogurt Alternative is revolutionizing the yogurt aisle as one of the first yogurt alternatives to derive its sweetness from fruit. As one of the first brands to launch this type of product, So Delicious is uniquely positioned to grow the segment with lower sugar offerings.

"We know that consumers are looking for great-tasting yogurt offerings, especially coconutmilk yogurt alternatives, that don't come with added sugar," said Luisa Robinson, Senior Director of Yogurt Innovation at Danone North America. "With our expertise in dairy-free and coconutmilk products, the So Delicious brand is uniquely poised to meet this demand. Already, this has been Danone North America's best-performing launch in the plant-based yogurt category, highlighting the clear consumer appetite for a product like this on shelves."

The new yogurt alternative is available in four flavors, Coconut, Strawberry, Vanilla, and Blueberry, each made with organic coconuts for the ultimate dairy-free creaminess. Plus, when you enjoy these delicious low-sugar yogurt alternatives, you're also supporting So Delicious' efforts to provide coconut farmers in the Philippines with the education, resources, and tools to support their social and economic livelihood. You can learn more about those efforts here.

Free of dairy, added sugar, and other artificial sweeteners, 0g Added Sugar Coconutmilk Yogurt Alternative is certified vegan and Non-GMO Project verified. Available now, you can find the new yogurt alternatives at select retailers for an MSRP of $2.19. Check out the So Delicious product locator here to find stores near you.

To learn more about how So Delicious Dairy Free is continuing to innovate and bring new offerings to the plant-based category, follow So Delicious on Instagram at @So_Delicious.

1Food Navigator, December 2022

2Supermarket News, July 2022

3Food Navigator, December 2022

About So Delicious® Dairy Free

So Delicious Dairy Free has been bringing joy to dairy-free lives for the last 30 years. We offer an array of delicious dairy-free delights you can enjoy sipping, scooping, and drinking throughout the day. From our robust allergen testing program, to the innovative work we do creating products made with the highest quality ingredients, we are committed to doing the right thing for people, animals and the planet. Our entire line of foods and beverages is certified vegan and either enrolled in or verified by the Non-GMO Project. So Delicious Dairy Free offers a portfolio of dairy-free products, including frozen desserts, beverages, yogurt alternatives, coffee creamers and more, and is proud to be part of the B Corp™ Movement. Find more information at: https://sodeliciousdairyfree.com/about-us/our-impact/.

About Danone North America

Danone North America is a purpose-driven company and an industry leader in the food and beverage category. As a Certified B Corporation®, Danone North America is committed to the creation of both economic and social value, while nurturing natural ecosystems through sustainable agriculture. Our strong portfolio of brands includes: Activia®, DanActive®, Danimals®, Dannon®, evian®, Happy Family® Organics, Honest to Goodness®, Horizon® Organic, International Delight®, Light + Fit®, Oikos®, Silk®, So Delicious® Dairy Free, STōK®, Two Good®, Wallaby® Organic and YoCrunch®. With more than 6,000 employees and 16 production locations across the U.S. and Canada, Danone North America's mission is to bring health through food to as many people as possible. For more information, visit www.danonenorthamerica.com/. For more information on Danone North America's B Corp™ status, visit: https://www.bcorporation.net/en-us/find-a-b-corp/company/danone-north-america.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Danone North America



