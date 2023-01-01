SWEETBRIAR at Park South Hotel Presents Industry Lounge Takeover with Don Julio Tequila on 1/3

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jan. 01, 2023 
Michelin-recognized Sweetbriar, located in the Park South Hotel, is partnering with Don Julio for the month of January to promote their line of tequila and other spirits to be featured on the restaurant's robust cocktail menu.

Available to the public, an official Industry Lounge Takeover event will take place at the restaurant next Tuesday, January 3rd from 5:30 pm - 7 pm with complimentary drinks and pizza for the first hour. Beverage Director Ivan Papic, who has worked with restaurateur Keith McNally at Pastis and Balthazar, will be shaking up Don Julio cocktails and Executive Chef Bryce Shuman is helming the wood fire with pizza available for those in attendance.

Sweetbriar is the Michelin-recognized, live fire cooking modern American restaurant from Executive Chef Bryce Shuman, Food & Wine Magazine's "Best New Chef" of 2015. He brings his experience from three-Michelin-starred Eleven Madison Park, where he worked under Chef Daniel Humm for six years rising to Executive Sous Chef before opening Michelin-starred Betony, where he received a three-star review from The New York Times.

For more information on Sweetbriar, hours of operation and menus, please visit https://www.sweetbriarnyc.com/.

Photo Credit: Sweetbriar



January 1, 2023

