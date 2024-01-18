SUSHI BY BOU Debuts Disco Makeover in Flatiron

SUSHI BY BOU

By: Jan. 18, 2024

Get ready to boogie down because modern speakeasy-inspired omakase concept  Sushi by Boūknown for reimagining the omakase experience, unveils a new design with a dose of dazzling disco in Flatiron (922 Broadway, New York). 

Its Hospitality Group, simplevenue and Founders Michael Sinensky and Erika London alongside Partner and Chief Hospitality Officer renowned hospitality and nightlife expert Richie Romero, plan to add at least another dozen locations in 2024, starting with an expansion in Chicago at the start of the New Year.  

Each restaurant brings incredible concepts to micro-restaurants located within underutilized spaces within existing venues. Its flagship brand Sushi by Boū changed the sushi counter experience in America, it offers a modern take on the classic old-school Sushi Counter, providing a glimpse at the hustle and bustle of Japan's food culture, combined with a truly unique, personalized culinary experience. 

As part of the bespoke and discovery speakeasy dining experience with Sushi by Boū, each location has a customized theme to offer a unique new memorable guest experience. Other themes include: 90s Hip Hop, Roaring '20s, Disco, Whiskey Library and Tokyo Alley. The new Flatiron location will draw inspiration from the 70s where things will start to get seriously funky! The reimaged designed spot now boasts over a dozen disco balls, artwork reminiscent of Andy Warhol, and a gleaming "Disco Sushi" sign to welcome guests.  But the party doesn't stop there! Once you discover the secret steps (hidden beneath Hong Nails & Spa), you'll descend into the Omakase Lounge and a 12-seat sushi counter, a dazzling wonderland bathed in bright disco lights. 

And of course, the food and drinks are just as groovy as the décor. Seasoned sushi chefs will expertly guide guests through a timed omakase experience, crafting a unique culinary journey. Guests may sit back and let the chef decide their menu and unique libations ($60 for 30 mins with a 12-course omakase) or ($100 for 60 mins with a 17-course omakase, aka the Bou-gie upgrade featuring five additional seasonal courses). A disco fever dream come true and perfect for your Saturday night fever - 

Delicacies featured include Hamachi (yellowtail); Botan Ebi (spotted prawn); Ikura (salmon roe); Hotate (scallop); O-Toro (fatty tuna); Unagi (bbq eel); and Their signature Wagyuni ('surf and turf').

To add to the psychedelic 70s charm, Boū is teaming up with Gorilla Lifestyle, the innovative hemp-derived cannabis company, to craft a special menu of euphoric Gorilla Lifestyle mocktails. These delish concoctions will transport you back to the disco era with every sip, minus the hangover. (Coming to all locations after Flatiron's premiere). The new collaboration embraces the next frontier in culinary experiences, starting with this Flatiron launch. In addition, exclusive to Flatiron: guests can unleash their inner rockstar with karaoke. Belt out favorite tunes while savoring melt-in-your-mouth sushi and euphoric mocktails.

Hand rolls and other sushi favorites utilizing the freshest highest-quality fish sourced locally and globally are available upon request, along with additional a la carte specialties and seasonal mochi ice cream for dessert.

Sushi by Boū Flatiron is located at 922 Broadway, New York, NY 10010, and will be open for dinner 7 days a week from 5 - 11 p.m, with the last seating at 10:15pm.Reservations can be made at sushibybou.comOpentable, or by texting 917.268.7268.

Photo Credit: Sushi by Boū



From This Author - Marina Kennedy

Marina P. Kennedy's writing career led her from freelancing opportunities in New Jersey and New York to writing for Broadwayworld.com where she covers entertainment, the culinary scene, ... Marina Kennedy">(read more about this author)

