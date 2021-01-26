SUPER BOWL-Be Ready with Great Food and Beverages

Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is less than two weeks away and the NCAA's are scheduled to follow. There's a lot coming up for sports buffs and many more to enjoy. It's time to plan some special menus for game days. We want to recommend some top food and drink brands for our readers.

What to eat?

Bushwick Kitchen - Kick up some great flavors with Bushwick Kitchen. They serve up finger-licking, flavor-addicting sauces and condiments for every kitchen creative and foodie looking to elevate their favorite foods. The bespoke line of honeys, maple syrups and sriracha provide a unique flare to kitchen staples by infusing them with hand-picked, flavor-packed ingredients like gochujang chili paste to revamp ordinary taste to make extraordinary pairings. Starting with strategically sourced, pure ingredients, every bottle of deliciousness is infused, mixed, packaged, and shipped from the Northeastern Region in the U.S. Check out the selection and recipes on their web site. Visit: https://bushwickkitchen.com/.

Mary's Gone Crackers - Have an array of crackers to accompany your cheese platter and to serve with your favorite dips. The tasty varieties from Mary's Gone Crackers is ideal. They are the largest organic and gluten free cracker company in the United States. Mary's Gone Crackers bakes organic, gluten-free, non-gmo crackers in their own dedicated organic and gluten-free bakery in Reno, Nevada. Since its inception, the company has grown at a rapid pace, expanding its offerings while staying true to its promise to use only whole, plant-based ingredients free from wheat, nuts, eggs, and dairy. Products include Original, Super Seed and Real Thin Crackers. Visit: https://www.marysgonecrackers.com/.

Meat District - With over 10 mouth-watering burgers, 4 delicious chicken wing and pork sausage flavors and so much more, Meat District's butcher-crafted, premium meats will give you something to celebrate win or lose. Using all-premium cuts of beef, pork and poultry, Meat District products are seasoned to perfection and ready to cook so you can spend more time cheering on your team while enjoying a ready-in-minutes, gourmet meal. Check out their selection for your meals. Visit: https://eatmeatdistrict.com/.

Mighty Sesame HARISSA Tahini - Harissa adds bold flavor and a bit of heat to this favorite condiment in a convenient squeeze and serve bottle. But just what is harissa? Seen on nearly every Israeli, Moroccan, and Tunisian table, it's a paste made by blending roasted hot red peppers with other spices and herbs. This fragrant chili paste is often combined with garlic, olive oil, cumin, coriander, caraway & mint for a distinctive Mediterranean flavor. It can be hot or mild, smoky or pungent - depending on the ingredients and techniques involved. Basically, all you need to know is Harissa + Tahini = Yum! Like all Mighty Sesame tahini's, the Harissa variety is ready to use with just a shake and a squeeze, no stirring required. It is packed with protein and contains 260mg of calcium per serving. Organic, vegan, gluten- and dairy-free, OU kosher, and halal, it's a 100% guilt-free option for everyone. Visit: https://mightysesame.com/.

Que Pasa Tortilla Chips - Their authentic chips use all natural ingredients like whole grain organic white corn and yellow corn. Unlike typical corn tortilla chips that use processed corn flour, Que Pasa grounds whole corn kernels using volcanic stones - the traditional way of making tortilla chips that has been passed down through generations. These delicious, crunchy chips are GMO-free, nut-free, gluten-free, vegan and kosher, and made using only the highest quality ingredients - the perfect guilt-free chip to build your nachos with or to dip in your favorite salsa. Visit: https://www.quepasafoods.com/en-us/.

Yo Mama's Foods - If you're whipping up a baked pasta dish or other Italian faves for the Super Bowl, check Yo Mama's Fresh Sauce Collection that features their world famous gourmet sauces. Each flavor is handcrafted and slow-simmered. Sauces are made with only whole, natural ingredients. They are KETO Certified; No Sugar Added; Low Sodium & Low Carb; Crafted With Fresh Tomato, Onion, Garlic, Pepper, & Basil; and Slow Cooked In Small Batches. Visit: https://yomamasfoods.com/.

Spirit & Co. Sauces - Try these sauces to make game day foods truly unique. This is the first company worldwide to exclusively use premium liquor in all its products, has announced the launch of its flagship line. Spirit & Co. elevates everyday dining by making distinctive sauces with premium liquor. It is the first company worldwide to exclusively use premium liquor in all its products. With individual sauces priced online at $12, Spirit & Co. has launched an initial range of five distinctive sauces that include Vodka & Italian Tomato Ketchup; Bourbon & Smokey Bacon BBQ Sauce; Irish Whiskey & Honey Mustard; Cabernet Sauvignon & Steak Sauce; and Tequila & Green Chile Hot Sauce. Visit: https://spiritsauces.com/.

What to drink?

Angry Orchard - Angry Orchard is the largest cider-maker in the US known for its core portfolio of ciders - Crisp Apple, Unfiltered, Pear, Green Apple - all of which are available nationwide. With the Super Bowl right around the corner, Crisp Apple, their flagship cider at Angry Orchard, is ideal for game day drinking! The bright, crisp apple flavor is balanced, complex, refreshing, and will pair great with all of your meals. In addition to flagship ciders, Angry Orchard is always innovating and creating new ciders for drinkers to try at our cider house in Walden, NY. They recently launched the Cider Club, the first direct-to-consumer shipment of ciders straight from the Orchard. Visit: https://www.angryorchard.com/.

KÖE Organic Kombucha - This fruit-forward, organic kombucha comes in attractive, slim, and convenient cans that make having a refreshing kombucha easy. You can buy this surprisingly delicious beverage at local retailers, on amazon.com and at thousands of convenience stores. The five tempting, trend-setting flavors that are currently on the market include Lemon-Lime, Mango, Strawberry Lemonade, Blueberry Ginger, and Raspberry Dragonfruit. Enjoy one on game days and every day. Visit: https://drinkkoe.com/.

Tussock Jumper Wines - As you map out your 2021 Super Bowl party plans, don't forget the wine drinkers. This year, celebrate game day by sipping globally with Tussock Jumper Wines. With 24 wine varietals from 11 different wine producing region, Tussock Jumper offers the perfect wine selection for simply sipping or for pairing with your favorite game day snacks. For social distancing and less contact, we recommend trying their single serve wines complete with a convenient plastic cup attached to the top - available in Malbec, Pinot Noir, Pinot Grigio and Chardonnay. Find Tussock Jumper Wines at local retailers like Whole Foods and Fresh Market or on Drizly.com . Visit: https://www.tussockjumperwines.com/.

Cutwater Spirits - Serve the most awarded canned cocktail brand in the U.S. Cutwater Spirits is a San Diego-based distillery known for its award-winning lineup of 19 canned cocktail classics made from its portfolio of bottled spirits that span nearly every spirits category including tequila, vodka, rum, gin, whiskey and liqueur. Try their Vodka Mule, White Russian or Tiki Rum Mai Tai. Visit: https://cutwaterspirits.com/.

Essential Water - Hydrate, hydrate and hydrate some more. Essentia Water is an ideal product to achieve that goal as you indulge in Super Bowl fare. It is the #1 alkaline water on the market, sold nationally in more than 90,000 retail locations as well as online retailers. Essentia Water has a clean, smooth taste with a pH of 9.5 or higher. We know that once you enjoy Essentia water, you will be one of the many people who prefer it as their go-to bottled water beverage. Visit: https://essentiawater.com/.

LIQS Cocktail Shots - The Shots are a premium, ready-to-drink option, making them an ideal smooth tasting, boozy beverage for your your merriment. Just chill and enjoy.The low-sugar, gluten-free, and low-calorie shots come in five unique flavors that include Tequila Cinnamon Orange; Whiskey Fireshot; Vodka Lemon Drop; Vodka Kamikaze; and Vodka Lychee Grapefruit. Visit: https://www.liqs.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Freeimages.com