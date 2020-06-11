SUMMER WINE DISCUSSION by Sandra Guibord and Eric Asimov

Recently, veteran wine expert Sandra Guibord of Sandra's Wine Life went Live on Instagram with The New York Times Wine Critic Eric Asimov for an in-depth discussion on summer wines. Here are the 5 biggest takeaways from the conversation that are being shared with Broadwayworld readers.

Disregard the notion that red wine is for colder weather while white wines and rosé are summer wines.

Contrary to popular belief, red wine can be fantastic for drinking year-round. Go for lighter bodied reds that are not oaky, less tannic and take a nice chill, such as a reliable Gamay Beaujolais. A lesser known, yet fantastic option, is a Frappato from southwest Sicily. A Frappato is simple, straightforward and perfectly suited for light-hearted afternoons outside.

Italian white wines are some of the very best summer wines out there.

Beautiful Italian whites are acidic and lively; they quite literally make your mouth water. If you love a Sauvignon Blanc, a great transition to try would be a Vermentino from Sardinia. Vermentino is extremely fresh, bright, acidic and lemony. Italian whites go great with summer pastas dressed in fresh tomatoes or pesto, as well as light seafood.

We've all bought into the commonly known vins de Provence, very pale-style rosé, but some of the greatest rosés in the world are darker in color.

Rosé can be described as the lightest red wine you can drink, or like making white wine with red grapes. Darker rosés, while lesser known, are light and dry but have slightly more body than a paler style. A Nebbiolo Rosé or a Pinot Nior Rosé are great examples of these beautiful darker options that people can explore.a??a??

One of the biggest misconceptions in wine is the notion that we should be drinking reds at room temperature. Most people are under-chilling their reds and over-chilling their whites.

For a bottle of red, 20 minutes in the refrigerator does wonders. Especially in the summer, the chill lightens the wine and allows for easier drinking in the hot summer air. For white wines, taking a bottle out of the refrigerator 15 minutes before serving allows the flavors of the wine to come forward and not be overpowered by the coldness.

The first step for people who want to drink better is to find a good wine shop and build a relationship.

Rarely will you find a wine professional who doesn't regularly put their trust in other merchants or sommeliers. Accepting help and having open conversations is the key to getting the most out of the wine world. Remember, it is always okay to disagree. Also keep in mind that there is no need to spend big for high quality wine - all of these varietals are accessible and can be found at reasonable price points.

