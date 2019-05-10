STEAK 'N LOBSTER Offers Mom Two-For-One Whole Main Lobsters

Click Here for More Articles on FOOD & WINE

Who needs two-for-onectails when you can have two-for-one lobsters? Newly opened Steak 'N Lobster is gearing up to make this Mother's Day unforgettable.

Serving tender steaks and succulent lobsters, Steak 'N Lobster will be open all day on Mother's Day. The restaurant offers a variety of lobster dishes including whole lobsters, lobster rolls, lobster mac and cheese and lobster cream puffs as well as juicy steaks with a variety of seasonings.

On Mother's Day, the restaurant will be offering two-for-one whole Maine lobsters for mom. Served grilled or steamed, all lobsters are served with housemade lemon garlic roasted butter, French fries and a side salad, perfect to pair with one of the signaturectails, wine and beer.

Steak 'N Lobster is located at 129 West 29th Street, New York, NY 10001. For more information, visit: https://snlrestaurant.com/.

