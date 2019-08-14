SPIRIBAM Presents Fabulous Rums for Your National Rum Day Celebration

It's almost here! National Rum Day is Friday, August 16th. We have some suggestions for you to enhance your spirits collection by Spiribam, the rum specialists. The company represents, markets and distributes fine Caribbean rums from Martinique, Saint Lucia, Guadeloupe and Mauritius. Their diverse portfolio of great rum brands and passionate team of beverage professionals has earned them the distinction of being one of the world's leading authorities for rum in the spirits industry.

From vintage selections to genuine spiced rum, Spiribam offers a diverse collection. Here are just some of the company's choices that we are sure will please our readers. Whether you're mixing a mojito, or making festive punch for a group, look for these whenever you are out and about purchasing spirits.

Bounty - Saint Lucia Rum

After nearly half a century of being solely available in Saint Lucia, Bounty Rum has recently paved its way into the U.S. The portfolio pays tribute to the heritage of Saint Lucia as it captures and conveys the island's most dynamic and festive qualities. Known amongst locals as the "Spirit of Saint Lucia," Bounty is the region's favorite in both price and quality. Bounty is a blend of double-distilled rums aged in ex-Bourbon barrels. They are known for their distinct clean and smooth mouth feel along with terrific medium-bodied characteristics. For the adventurous rum lover in your life, try Bounty Saint Lucia Lime Rum ($17.99) for a wonderful and refreshingly smooth mouth feel with explosions of zesty lime citrus and tropical floral aromas. Bounty Lime can be mixed with tonic or is an excellent base for mixing refreshing long drinks. Or, try Bounty's Coconut Rum, with its warm and luscious coconut and fresh tropical fruit flavor, it's bound to be one of summer's hottest drinks. Bounty Coconut is excellent with club soda and lime ($17.99). For classic rum lovers they also offer St. Lucia's most popular rum, Bounty Premium Gold that is famous for its wonderful light butterscotch aromas and candied fruit nose. 40% (SRP 750 mL: $17.99). It is a simple 2-year aged mixing rum.

Rhum Clément

Established in 1887, Rhum Clément is regarded as the benchmark for Martinique Rhum Agricole. Rhum Agricole is distilled from sugarcane juice instead of molasses. Rhum Clement was one of the first available Rhum Agricoles available in the U.S. If you're looking for a rhum connoisseurs' latest obsession, you've arrived with Rhum Clément Canne Bleue Agricole Blanc (SRP: $36.99), a super-premium white rum, crafted from a single varietal of sugarcane, offering an unparalleled terroir-driven pure rum experience. And for the aged rum lovers, try Rhum Clément VSOP Rhum Agricole Vieux (SRP: $39.99), the flagship AOC Martinique Rhum Agricole and the gold standard of Martinique. It is a true world-class rum experience.

Chairman's Reserve Rum

Chairman's Reserve is known by rum lovers as a "single blended" rum as it is a blend of column and pot still rum from the same distillery. St. Lucia Distillers is a small distillery with a great diversity of flavors as they have 3 pot stills and a twin column Coffey still as well as use two independent yeast strains for different fermentations. Chairman's Reserve is predicated on top quality and distinction, and only used bond sucrose (fair trade) certified molasses. Created by Laurie Barnard, the last founding family member to hold the Chairman's position at St. Lucia Distillers in 1999, he experimented with blending respective casks of pot still rum and column still rum. By returning the blended rum back into oak barrels for additional aging, Barnard created a soft, well-balanced, and flavorful spirit that has become the benchmark for St. Lucian rum. Try Chairman's Reserve Original 40% (SRP: $27.99) for a taste of this excellency in St. Lucian rum, or Chairman's Reserve Spiced Rum 40% (SRP: $27.99), the only all-natural and true to its heritage spiced rum on the market.

For more information on these fine rums, and to learn more about the world of rum, visit Spiribams web site at http://spiribam.com/,

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Spiribam





