SIMÃ’ Pizza Restaurant Opens in Greenwich Village

SIMÃ’, the pizza restaurant known for its high quality and affordable Neapolitan pies has opened their second New York City location in the heart of Greenwich Village. It is located at 75 University Place, at the corner of 11th Street. SIMÃ’ first opened in the Meatpacking District in 2018 by Simone Falco - the Naples-born chef behind Eataly's famed pizza concept Rossopomodoro. Thoughtfully designed by Koray Duman of B-KD, SIMÃ’ in Greenwich Village boasts a bright and airy space inspired by the traditional pizza kiosks found throughout Naples. SIMÃ’'s new location offers expansive outdoor dining, and is also open for indoor dining, takeout, and delivery.



ABOUT THE FOUNDER:

Born and raised in Naples, Italy, the birthplace of Neapolitan pizza, Simone learned how to make Italian dishes from his mother and grandmother. His uncle, Franco Manna, owned and operated more than 100 locations of the popular Italian concept Rossopomodoro, and Simone joined him to expand the concept throughout Europe. Simone, in partnership with Eataly, opened the first Rossopomodoro in the United States at Eataly's Flatiron location in 2010, later expanding to Chicago, Boston and Los Angeles, and a stand alone location in the West Village in 2014. After nearly a decade expanding Rossopomodoro to new markets across the US, Simone continued his passion for Neopolitian pizza and opened the first SIMÃ’ Pizza in the Meatpacking District in 2018 to offer an authentic, approachable pizza restaurant with a focus on high quality, Italian imported ingredients at an affordable price.

At the core of the SIMÃ’ menu are Pizze, which are a traditional 12 inches in size, and made with Caputo flour sourced from Naples, San Marzano plum tomatoes, and Sicilian olive oil. Pizza highlights include: a traditionalwith San Marzano tomato and mozzarella di bufala;with housemade nut-free pesto, mozzarella di bufala, pecorino romano, and fresh basil;with spicy soppressata; andwith mozzarella di bufala, pecorino and freshly ground black pepper. SIMÃ’ also offers a variety of Insalate and Speciali Napoletani includingdressed in a house made lemon vinaigrette;with tuna marinated in extra virgin olive oil, mesclun greens, pitted castelvetrano olives, and hard boiled egg tossed in a mustard vinaigrette;with house-made beef meatballs that are braised for seven hours in a San Marzano tomato sauce; andwith house-made gluten free potato gnocchi in a san marzano tomato sauce and topped with mozzarella di bufala and fresh basil. Closing out the menu is a selection of housemade Dolci includingwith chocolate hazelnut custard and a flakey crust; andwith ricotta and pistachios. The beverage offerings include a selection of rotating seasonal beers, wines by the glass and bottle, as well as traditional Italian beverages like the, with Cappelletti, Prosecco, and Orange.

DESIGN:

SIMÃ’ is designed by Koray Duman of BÃ¼ro Koray Duman, whose notable projects include The Village Den and cult favorite S10 Gym. Pulling inspiration from the architecture of Naples, the restaurant is centered by an open kitchen, along with a chef's counter of green Italian marble countertops, custom birch plywood paneled kiosks and volcanic stonewall shelving lined with imported Italian ingredients. The historical space, which was formerly the famed Albert Hotel, features an 18-seat dining room with C-shaped, light green banquette seating and chairs, original mosaic tile floors, and Caputo-flour printed wallpaper. The 30-seat outdoor space houses cedar wood round tables with umbrellas coverings, all surrounded by potted Mediterranean plants and herbs.



ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Simo Pizza is open for lunch and dinner 7 days a week from 11am to 10pm. For more information, please visit www.simopizza.com and follow @simo.pizza on Instagram.

Photo Credit: Francesco Sapienza