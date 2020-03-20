SID WAINER & SONÂ® Food Rescue Pop Up in New Bedford, Massachusetts

Sid Wainer & Son ®, the leading food service distributor of New England's finest specialty foods, has announced an immediate emergency Food Rescue Pop Up for the local New Bedford, Massachusetts community: in response to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Allie Wainer says: "During these challenging times, we must stick together and provide support to stay healthy, eat well, and be well. For over 100 years, the Sid Wainer & Son family has been here for our community, and while we navigate the changing food environment, it is our duty to provide fresh product to our community. We are working diligently to support our teams, our families, and our neighbors. Together, we will make it through this tough time."

Sid Wainer's first Food Rescue Pop Up will take place at their historic Friendly Fruit retail location, located at 2301 Purchase Street, New Bedford, MA. The Food Rescue Pop Up will be available to the community from 7:30 AM - 5:00 PM, Saturday, March 21, 2020. The Pop Up will provide a wide variety of vegetables, juice, and dairy items: all for only $1.00 each. Some items include: a 5 LB bag of carrots, 3 LBS of cauliflower florets, 1 Gallon orange juice, 3 LBS of salad mix, and much more. Sid Wainer & Son urges the local community to please take advantage of their Food Rescue Pop Up and stock up on vegetables, juice, and dairy.

Sid Wainer, as guided by the state and local government, will be implementing social distancing parameters during their Food Rescue Pop Up hours of operation.

They ask that you please respect these guidelines in an effort to supply food in a safe manner to the community.

For over 100 years Sid Wainer & Son® has been New England's premier curator and leading distributor of the world's finest specialty produce and specialty foods for chefs.

