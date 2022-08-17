SCOUT & CELLAR Wine Selections for Fun in the Sun

As we enjoy the final weeks of summer, you may be looking for a few outstanding domestic wines to serve when you have warm weather gatherings with friends and family. Texas-based Scout & Cellar has summer sippers for you to savor. Have even more fun in the sun with 2021 Conte de la Terre Pinot Gris and Gallivant Moscato 2021.

The 2021 Conte de la Terre Pinot Gris (SRP $28, available for purchase here) This wine is fruity and crisp with notes of tart, juicy lemon, and peach. It has a zesty acidity, and minerality. The vibrant texture makes it an easy poolside sipper on its own but it also pairs beautifully with summer food favorites such as fish, vegetables, and soft cheeses. Paying homage to the rich land it comes from in Oregon's Willamette Valley, this pinot gris is the perfect wine for any lover of a crisp, fresh, dry white.

The Gallivant Moscato 2021 (SRP $24, available for purchase here) This sweet and crisp vegan wine has notes of tangerine, nectarine, lychee, honeysuckle, and tropical fruit. It pairs beautifully well with sushi, salads, fresh fruit salad and nut based desserts. This Moscato defies the normal lingering taste that most sweet wines deliver and promises a pleasurable easy-drinking experience that is highlighted by distinctive flavors.

For more information on Scout & Cellar, please visit https://scoutandcellar.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Scout & Cellar