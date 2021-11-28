SANZO Holiday Cocktail Crawl Gives Back

Sanzo , the Asian-inspired sparkling water brand based in NYC has a special event happening. From December 1st - January 2nd, Sanzo is teaming up with beloved AAPI-owned restaurants and bars across the city for a limited-time only, Sanzo cocktails that give back. 10% of all sales from Sanzo's holiday cocktail crawl, Cheers to Chinatown, will be donated to Welcome to Chinatown , an organization working to create much-deserved momentum in the area by supporting local businesses & amplifying community voices.

Throughout the month of December, Bonnie's , Di An Di , Fish Cheeks , Kopitiam , Saigon Social , and Win Son Bakery will each be serving festive, Sanzo infused cocktails on their menu including creative takes on limeade, mezcal & gin, and a non-alc lychee fizz (all 6 cocktail details can be viewed here) Each Sanzo flavor - calamansi, mango, and lychee - was intentionally chosen to further Sanzo founder and Queens-born Filipino-American Sandro Roco's mission of bridging the gap between beloved Asian flavors that represent over 60% of the world's population and clean, modern labels. The restaurant lineup not only showcases some of the best dining experiences in NYC but the AAPI-owned establishments that serve as an important heartbeat of the city's culture.

Each cocktail purchase also comes with a custom sticker sheet illustrated by Jenny Acosta - a fun touch to gift-wrapping or holiday cards this year.



ABOUT SANZO

Sanzo is the first Asian-inspired sparkling water born to deliver beverages that bridge the gap between beloved Asian flavors that represent over 60% of the world's population and clean, modern labels. Each can of Sanzo is made with real fruit and zero added sugar, artificial, or natural flavors - a complex yet refreshing antidote to sugary and preservative-heavy labels of legacy Asian and American brands. Currently offering Calamansi, Lychee, and Mango-flavored sparkling water, Sanzo represents an invitation to both traditional and pop Asian culture - a true extension of the ubiquitous influence the region continues to have on a global scale. Launched in 2019 by Sandro Roco, a Queens-born Filipino-American on a mission to bridge the best Eastern and Western cultures. Find out more at www.drinksanzo.com and on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Photo Credit Garnish Studios