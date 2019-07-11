SANTE NUTS Offers 3 New Flavors to Delight Customers

Sante Specialty Foods recently debuted some new additions to their outstanding product line of gourmet roasted and spiced nuts. The latest flavors, Pumpkin Spice Pecans, Bourbon Pecans, and Chocolate almonds are delighting their ardent fans and many more. They are available for distribution throughout the United States and for purchase on Amazon.com. The pecans are sold in 4-ounce re-sealable bags the almonds in 5-ounce bags for $4.99 MSRP. By adding these flavors to their line of nuts, Sante Specialty Foods is already gearing up for the autumn and holiday season.

The recently released flavors join their already existing varieties that include Candied Walnuts, Candied Pecans, Sweet & Spicy Pecans, Garlic Almonds and Chipotle Almonds.

All Sante Nuts' flavors are made from simple, high-quality ingredients that achieve the wonderful taste profiles of sweet and spicy. And Sante Specialty Foods has achieved non-GMO verification status for its entire product line.

Our readers will like that Sante Nuts can be used in tempting recipes listed on their web site that include Butter Pecan Cheesecake Bars, Raspberry Breakfast Pastries, Spring Garden Salad with Chipotle Almonds, Crispy Smashed Potatoes with Kale-Almond Pesto, Romesco Burgers and more. They are also ideal additions to a crudité or charcuterie platter.

Sante Specialty Foods is a family owned and operated snack company with its manufacturing in Santa Clara, California. They encourage you to "Celebrate Life Every Day." For more information, recipes, or to place an order, call them at 408.451.9585 or visit their web site at https://www.santenuts.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Sante Specialty Foods





Related Articles