SALAMANDER RESORT & SPA Hosts Second Michelin Star Chef Weekend 11/15-11/17

Salamander Resort & Spa welcomes Michelin Star Chef Giancarlo Morelli to host a delicious weekend of exclusive culinary events, Nov. 15-17, 2019, in partnership with Forever Gourmet. With his larger-than-life personality and unique style, Giancarlo Morelli is one of Italy's most recognizable chefs. Chef Morelli will host a meet-and-greet, cooking class, eight-course dinner, as well as a farewell brunch for participating guests and locals.

"Bringing a Michelin Star chef to Middleburg provides an extraordinary experience for those who haven't yet had the opportunity to travel to Italy to enjoy Chef Morelli's food," said Jacob Musyt, Salamander Resort & Spa's Food & Beverage Director. "We strive to curate once in a lifetime opportunities and the Michelin Star Chef Series does just that. To have the opportunity to meet and work side by side with Chef Morelli, taste the food and feel the passion that has awarded him a Michelin Star, all just minutes from home, is an experience that doesn't come around often. Salamander Resort & Spa is full of talented culinary professionals; through this series, we will also highlight their talents and passion for the trade. We will guide Chef Morelli through the abundant list of farmers and items produced in the region to capture a true Italian and Virginian Michelin Experience."

The Michelin Star Weekend with Chef Giancarlo Morelli features:

A Chef, Prosecco & Two Sopranos

Nov. 15 | 7:00 p.m. | $52 per person

This intimate reception featuring decadent hors d'oeuvres and sparkling wine, invites guests to get to know the chef behind the knife. An exclusive concert finishes the evening, with Camille Zamora and Monica Yunus, two of the most elite Sopranos who have performed all over the world.

Michelin Star Cooking Class with Chef Giancarlo Morelli

Nov. 16 | 2:00 p.m. | $120 per person

Participants learn the ins and outs of Italian cuisine while being elbow-to-elbow with one of Italy's best chefs, joined by the resort's Executive Chef Ryan Arensdorf.

Eight-Course Michelin Star Dinner with Chef Morelli

Nov. 16 | 6:30 p.m. | $310 per person

This one of a kind Michelin Star dining experience happens at Harrimans Virginia Piedmont Grill featuring Chef Giancarlo Morelli preparing an exclusive eight-course dinner using some of his favorite ingredients from Italy as well as local favorites from Virginia.

Three-Course Michelin Star Brunch with Chef Morelli

Nov.17 | 11:00 a.m. | $120 per person

To cap off the delicious weekend, Michelin Star Chef Giancarlo Morelli, Executive Chef Ryan Arensdorf and Executive Pastry Chef Jason Reaves host an intimate and indulgent brunch experience where each chef will present their own special course.

A man with dual focus, Chef Giancarlo Morelli keeps one foot in centuries-old culinary tradition and one in thoroughly modern approaches to food. Morelli embodies the best of modern Italian cuisine, pushing the boundaries of technique and presentation to splendid effect. Today, he boasts a prestigious Michelin Star award, earned in 2009, and the addition of one of his restaurants in the "Associazione Le Soste" circuit. He is also officially a member of the Euro Toques (European Community of Cooks) and belongs to the "Golfers Caterers" Association.

For more information or to book the events, please call Salamander Resort & Spa at 540.326.4070.

About Salamander Resort & Spa

Salamander Resort & Spa is a Forbes Five-Star resort situated in the historic village of Middleburg, VA, on 340 picturesque acres. Located only one hour from Washington, D.C., and just 35 minutes from Washington Dulles International Airport, the resort is designed to respect the architectural traditions of Virginia's countryside with 168 spacious rooms and suites that blend into their natural environment. Resort Owner Sheila C. Johnson has created a luxurious destination featuring an award-winning 23,000-square-foot spa, Harrimans Virginia Piedmont Grill, the Gold Cup Wine Bar, a dedicated Cooking Studio, a chef-inspired Culinary Garden as well as the adventurous Tree Top Zip Tour. The resort includes a full-service Equestrian Center with unique programming, a 22-stall stable and riding arena. All spa, culinary and equestrian programs are open to the community. For additional information, please visit www.SalamanderResort.com.

About Salamander Hotels & Resorts

Salamander Hotels & Resorts is a privately owned and operated company based in Middleburg, VA, just outside Washington, D.C. Founded by entrepreneur Sheila Johnson in 2005, the company has a luxury portfolio featuring the stunning Salamander Resort & Spa in Middleburg, a 340-acre equestrian-inspired property near Washington, D.C.; The Henderson, a 170-room grand beach resort in Destin, FL; Hotel Bennett, a new 179-room luxury hotel in Charleston, SC, overlooking the city's historic Marion Square; Innisbrook Resort in Tampa Bay, which hosts an annual PGA TOUR on its Copperhead Course; and the recently renovated oceanfront Hammock Beach Resort in Palm Coast, FL, home to layouts by Nicklaus and Watson. All Salamander properties are members of Preferred Hotels & Resorts. For additional information, visit www.SalamanderHotels.com or call 540.687.3710.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Salamander Hotels & Resorts (Pictured, Chef Morelli)





