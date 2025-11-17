Review: The Parliament in Midtown Makes its Charming Debut

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Discover the new restaurant in Midtown that has everyone talking! The Parliament, located on Lexington Avenue between 50th and 51st Streets, just opened on 11/10 at The Benjamin Royal Sonesta Hotel. This is a spot that checks all the boxes for delicious menu choices, a creative beverage program, stylish contemporary décor, and top-notch service. It’s an ideal location for the local business community, Grand Central commuters, area shoppers, people touring midtown, and theatergoers.

The kitchen is helmed by Executive Chef Rakmin Lee who brings a wealth of impressive experience to The Parliament. His menu features refined, yet approachable all-day dining that includes breakfast, lunch and dinner. Whether you are having a morning pick-me-up, business lunch, stopping by the bar for small plates and drinks or planning dinner, we guarantee that your first visit to The Parliament will not be your last.

We visited for an early dinner on a Tuesday evening. Order an enticing cocktail as you peruse the menu. The Night Owl is a wonderfully balanced choice with Los Siete Misterios Mezcal, Amaro, Demerara Syrup and Orange Bitters. The Madame Speaker Cosmo is one of a kind with Blueberries, Grey Goose Vodka, St. Germain, and Ripe Cosmopolitan. We’ll be back soon to try some of the other craft cocktails. And for those that prefer, there are zero-proof drinks as well.

The food menu has ideal selections for every taste, style and dietary preference. It’s nice to know that everyone that visits The Parliament will have a premier experience. Kick off your meal with an appetizer. The Warm Artichoke Dip is already a house favorite with spinach and Piment d’Espelette served with warm tortilla chips for dipping. Other delectable offerings include Shrimp Cocktail, Ricotta Beef Meatballs and Oysters.

Going light? The Salad & Soup menu has great options such as the Little Gem Caesar, Roasted Fall Squash Soup or the Chilled Iceberg Wedge. We savored a signature choice, The Parliament Salad with Fresh and Pickled Apples, Pistachio Crumble, Celery Hearts, and Stilton Cheese. For a slight upcharge, you can also top salads with Herb Roasted Chicken, Grilled Shrimp, and Flat Iron Steak.

Deciding on an entrée may take a bit of time as there are so many tempting choices but you can be sure that your selection will be delightful. The Pan Roasted Salmon is prepared to guest's exact liking complemented with Pistachio Dukkah, Zhoung Yogurt Sauce, Harissa Carrot, Frisee and Dill. The tender, delicious Herb Roasted Chicken is served with perfectly seasoned Farro Risotto, Roasted Mushrooms, and a Honey-Chicken Jus. If you’re in the mood for a sandwich, consider the Crispy Chicken Sandwich or a house favorite, The Parliament Burger. Other entrees include the San Marzano Margherita Pizza, Grilled Branzino and more. Add a side for your table such as Crispy Brussels Sprouts, French Fries, Grilled Broccolini and others.

Pairing wine with your meal is easy with fine selections that include Champagne, Prosecco, white, rose, and red wines by the glass or bottle. There’s also a nice choice of draft and bottled beers.

Dessert, of course! The Bittersweet Chocolate Pudding is topped with Candied Hazelnuts & Sea Salt for a burst of flavor that tastes great with the rich chocolatey treat. Or indulge in The Parliament Sundae, Lemon-Olive Oil Cake and other scrumptious choices that will satisfy your cravings. Relax a little longer over a cup of coffee or tea.

Guests are being charmed by The Parliament. From the start of your meal to the last tasty bite, they are sure to please. This new and noteworthy restaurant should be on your dining schedule whenever you are in the neighborhood!

The Parliament is located at The Benjamin Royal Sonesta Hotel, 557 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10022. For menus, hours of operation and more information, please visit The Parliament — American Dining & Cocktails in Midtown NYC or call 212.715.2400. Follow them @TheParliamentNYC on Instagram and Facebook.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Parliament at The Benjamin Royal Sonesta Hotel.

