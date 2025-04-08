Review: MELBA’S GRAND CENTRAL Makes Impressive Debut in Midtown

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Great news! Melba's, the renowned comfort food restaurant that originated in Harlem, now has an outpost at Grand Central Station in the popular Dining Concourse. The delicious dishes you love and crave are now yours to enjoy in midtown. People that live and work in the area as well as commuters and tourists are all embracing the Melba's experience.

Melba’s was founded in 2005 by James Beard-nominated Chef, Melba Wilson. The new location at Grand Central Station is part of Wilson’s expansion, with eateries already making appearances in the metro culinary scene including Melba’s Harlem, Melba’s at The Prudential Center in Newark, and Melba’s at Wollman Rink. As one of the most successful African-American women in the hospitality industry, Melba Wilson has a commitment to excellence that extends beyond her restaurants. She’s made a name for herself as an advocate, philanthropist, and influential force in the restaurant scene, earning the admiration of industry professionals and customers alike.

We stopped by Melba’s at Grand Central Station to take out lunch items on a busy workday and were pleased that the counter service was very efficient and courteous. Many guests also like to eat at the nearby high-top tables. Ordering is quick and easy and the menu offers plenty of tasty options.

Melba’s Grand Central features comfort food classics with modern twists that burst with flavor, including Melba’s signature Chicken & Eggnog Waffles and BBQ Braised Short Rib along with cravable sides such as Low Country Collard Greens, Momma’s Potato Salad, and Tres Mac & Cheese.

There are also Handhelds on the menu that prove to be a top choice such as the Fried Chicken Sandwich with harissa hot honey and cucumber or the Crispy Catfish Sandwich with slaw and chipotle mayo. A customer favorite is the perfectly seasoned Fried Chicken. You can choose white meat, dark meat or wings. Savor the moist, tender chicken with its crispy crust. dishes and more are complemented rotating specials, seasonal favorites, and dessert staples like homemade Red Velvet Cake and Grandma’s Sweet Potato Pie to satisfy every sweet tooth.

Melba’s has attracted countless fans for their delicious, southern comfort food wonderfully prepared and presented. And now that there’s a location at the iconic Grand Central Station, you can conveniently enjoy a satisfying lunch, dinner or have a quick bite anytime.

For more information about Melba’s including menus, and locations, please HERE. Melba's in Grand Central Station is open Monday - Saturday, 11am - 9 pm and Sunday, 11am - 6pm.

Photo Credit: Kris Connor Photography

