Review: LULLA in Chelsea Invites and Delights with Top Italian Fare

The vibe at Lulla on West 24th Street in the heart of Chelsea couldn’t be better. This Italian hotspot is the ideal for gathering your group after a busy workday. And it’s a top destination to plan family meals, friendly get-togethers, or your next date night. We visited before attending an evening dance production at The Joyce just a short walk away. As they are open late, you can also visit after the show! There are multiple seating options for all size parties that include their chic, spacious dining room, two bars, and the bright, airy Lemoncello Lounge on the second floor.

Lulla is owned by Gary Wallach and Carsten Johansson who are the managing partners of Renwick Hospitality Group, a venture born from their shared passion for the hospitality industry. The two met seven years ago at Arlo Soho, where Gary managed front-of-house operations, and Carsten served as executive chef. Their complementary strengths now drive the success of Renwick Hospitality Group. On our visit, we had the pleasure of meeting Lulla’s Food and Beverage Director, Alex Boll who ensures that all of Lulla’s guests have the finest experience.

You’ll love Lulla’s Aperitivo Hour, the best in the neighborhood. It is held throughout the venue daily from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Refreshing cocktails such as The Spritz, The Bellini and the Negroni are priced at $12 and the drinks include creative variations like The Bellini’s classic, kiwi, or flavor of the day. Wine and beer are specially priced and tasty Aperitivo Bites are a must. The Italian box for two includes a delectable sampling of their bites such as House Focaccia, Crispy Fingerling Potatoes, Marinated Olives, Panzanella and more. Beautifully presented, it makes the Aperitivo Hour exquisite.

Dinner Service at Lulla brings the authentic tastes of Italy to your table with wonderful modern twists. Sharable plates debut the meal. The Eggplant Parmesan is perfectly seasoned with crushed tomato and fresh mozzarella. It is both vegetarian and gluten free. The Arugula Salad is served in a generous portion with a house-made citrus vinaigrette, house sundried tomato, topped with grana Padano. Consider a pizza for your table such as the Classic Margherita or the Salsiccia Blanco with Italian sausage, charred rapini, caciocavallo and a truffle cream.

The array of entrees is just right for all tastes, styles and dietary preferences. Meat & Fish offerings include the Lulla Burger, Grilled Shrimp Caesar Salad, Branzino, and other tempting dishes. We chose the Chicken Piccata. The tender cutlet is topped with capers, artichokes and parsley complemented with lemon and chicken jus. Pasta lovers will want to order dishes that include Lulla’s Agnolotti with mascarpone, basil and Bolognese; Hand Cut Fettucine with vodka sauce, toasted breadcrumbs, and ricotta; Linguine Vongole; and Lamb Ravioli.

Dessert Alert. Creative, luscious sweets are made in house. They include Tiramisu, freshly baked Chocolate Chip Cookies, and our choice, the creamy Panna Cotta served with grilled plums and spiced candied nuts. Linger a little longer and top off your meal coffee or an aperitif.

Lulla is well known in NYC for all-day dining offering breakfast, lunch, weekend brunches, Aperitivo Hour, dinner, a late-night menu, and Sunday supper. With a choice of stylish dining venues, an irresistible menu, and attentive, friendly service, the guest experience is seamless. We are sure you will vow to return again and again.

Lulla is located at 113 West 24th Street, New York, NY 10011. For menus, hours of operation and more information, visit https://www.lullanyc.com/ and call (929) 588-8556. Follow them on social media @lullanyc.

Photo Credit: Nicholas Lee Ruiz

