Review: HUDSON LOCAL-Extraordinary Dining Arrives on Manhattan's West Side

Chic meets culinary excellence at the charming new restaurant, Hudson Local at 653 11th Avenue and 48th Street just inside the Ink 48 Hotel. It is only a few crosstown blocks from the Great White Way making it ideal for stylish, pre-theatre dining. The casually elegant venue has been designed with beautiful features such as soft colored wood accents, striking wall wine racks, and cozy banquets. There is ample, comfortable seating for all size parties. Every aspect of Hudson Local is so inviting, you’ll be scheduling your next visit even before you finish your meal. Come by before the show, have a celebration, gather your group after work, plan date night or just go solo.

Executive Chef Samuel-Drake Jones brings his abundant talents and a wealth of impressive experience to his position. He has a remarkable flair for combining unexpected flavors to create dishes that are true palate pleasers. The Modern American cuisine includes a menu of classics with creative twists that showcase Chef Samuel-Drake Jones' global experiences.

The team also includes Head Bartender Martese Street whose artisanal drinks are truly unique and promise to please any cocktail aficionado. Just a few of the distinctive drinks include “Hot as Hell’s Kitchen” made with Olmeca Altos tequila, lime, agave, blood orange, and jalapeno or the refreshing “Botanical Spritz” with Botanical liqueur and sparkling wine topped with club soda.

Sommelier and General Manager, Lacey Rozinsky has curated an outstanding and distinctive wine program that includes the best of Old and New World Wines that can be ordered by the glass or bottle. With her expertise, the wine selections will be paired perfectly with your meal.

Starters are delightful. We opted for a house favorite, the Handmade Levure Fettuccine that can be served as a starter or in a larger portion for a main course. You’ve never has a dish like this. Both the dough for the pasta and the Sunburst tomato and butter sauce are infused with nutritional and traditional yeasts. The fettuccine is topped with creamy, fresh lemon ricotta and basil, the perfect accent. A seasonal treat, the Summer Medley Salad is a combination of fresh apple, cucumber, and watermelon marinated in a sweet chili vinaigrette. Another top choice to begin your meal is the Seared Hudson Valley Steelhead Trout.

Main courses will satisfy all guests’ gourmet appetites and preferences. Steak lovers will want to order the Marinated Hanger Steak. The beef is marinated for 24 hours in Japanese shio koji and pineapple juice. Tender and delicious, it is served with a with flavorful shishito relish, salsa macha, and celery root puree. Seafood lovers have found their home with entrees that include Golden Tilefish. The well-varied menu also includes a vegetarian dish, Grilled Cabbage that highlights Indian flavors with tasty tomato curry, onion bhaji fritters, plus gooseberry pico de gallo, with fresh mint and cilantro.

The Tumbleweed Cheddar Cornbread is not to be missed and is a wonderful table share that complements all meals. Perfectly moist and flavorful it is made with jalapeno and served with maple butter. Add a side to round out your meal such as Fried Broccoli or Crispy Potatoes.

Your Hudson Local experience will not be complete without dessert. Cherry Lemonade Eton Mess is a unique take on the classic British dessert with a lemon Chantilly cream, vanilla tonka bean meringue, pink lemonade granita, and Rainier cherries. It is a light, refreshing dessert that you won’t find anywhere else. Get your spoon ready. It’s nice for sharing. Other luscious desserts include Mousse au Chocolat or Seasonal Gelato and Sorbet.

Our readers will like to know that just after Labor Day Hudson Local will pay tribute to the nearby Theater District with a local pianist playing hits from the Great American Songbook. Music will be played on the beautiful Yamaha G3 Grand Piano located in the front of the house on Fridays from 8:00 pm to 11:00 pm.

We highly suggest a visit to Hudson VU rooftop that is also located at the Ink 48 Hotel on the 16th floor. The rooftop features with a chef-driven creative New American menu by Executive Chef Samuel-Drake Jones, craft cocktails and stunning 360-degree views that span from Times Square to the sunset over the Hudson River and Manhattan skyline. Cocktails are sophisticated while taking advantage of the best ingredients of the season. With bar and lounge spaces both outdoors and indoors, the stylish environs are an incomparable rooftop experience. Be sure to make reservations.

Hudson Local will be open Tuesday – Saturday 5pm to 11pm. The bar hours are 4pm to 12am. Lunch service is planned for the fall of 2025. The restaurant is located at 653 11th Avenue at West 48th St., New York, NY For more information, please call 917-960-9961 and visit www.hudsonlocalnyc.com. Reservations are recommended.

Photo Credit: Michael Tulipan/MST Creative PR

