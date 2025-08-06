Review: Dine at NICO Kitchen + Bar at NJPAC for a Fabulous Meal Experience

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Make meal plans to visit NICO Kitchen & Bar, the on-premises restaurant at New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC). It is the ideal spot in to enjoy fine meals and drinks in the heart of Newark’s vibrant arts district. Whether you are seeing a show at the Center or in the neighborhood, the dining experience is extraordinary. We like that there is convenient parking right across the street at Military Park Garage and available mass transit options. The venue is also convenient to other Newark attractions such as The Newark Museum and it’s ideal for the local business community. NICO is open Tuesday to Saturday for lunch, dinner, and Happy Hour from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Hours may differ depending on the NJPAC performance schedules.

NICO has a charming bar and lounge area, a hotspot for gathering with friends, and colleagues or just stopping by solo. The spacious, modern dining room offers tables for all size parties. There’s also outdoor dining on the patio that will soon be available for guests. We visited just before attending a show on a Thursday evening at NJPAC’s Victoria Theater. We were delighted by the delectable contemporary cuisine, overall ambiance, and attentive service.

Chef Courtney Reed brings a wealth of experience to NICO and our readers would like to know that she recently competed on the Food Network's, "Holiday Baking Championship," where she won $2,000 for the luscious, beautiful desserts that she created on the show. Reed has an impressive flair for taste, texture, and presentation that is evident in all the dishes she prepares.

Soup, Salad, and Appetizers offer a top opening act for your meal. With the recent launch of the summer menu, there are bright, beautiful dishes made with the finest seasonal ingredients. The Summer Stone Fruit Salad is a delightful choice with roasted peaches, corn, grape tomatoes, arugula, pecans, gorgonzola, farro, and dressed with a tarragon chive vinaigrette. A popular choice is the Classic Caesar. For an additional cost you can add chicken, shrimp, or salmon to salads. Other starters include the savory Crab, Spinach + Artichoke Dip served with blue corn tortilla chips, Margherita Pizza, Warm Buttermilk Biscuits, Hot Honey Wings and more.

Tempting main courses will round out your meal experience. Skillet Chicken is a house specialty and a guest favorite. The tender bone-in chicken is served with smashed fried potatoes, charred broccolini with a demi-glace. This gluten-free dish is a feast for the eyes and the palate. If you’re craving a delicious risotto, the Roasted Mushroom Risotto is a wonderful selection with a mushroom mélange, English peas, and fine herbs. Savory and perfectly seasoned, the risotto is vegan, dairy-free, and gluten free. Other entrees include Grass Fed Burger, Grilled Atlantic Salmon, Steak Frites, Branzino, Short Rib, and others. Here’s some great news when you are doing a family dining outing. NICO also has a Children’s Menu that will please the youngsters.

Have we mentioned the beverage program? It has been designed to pair wonderfully with the food menu. Artisanal cocktails include the “strawberry hugo spritz,” a refreshing blend of prosecco, elderflower, strawberry, and lemon; the “bourbon bliss,” a balanced mix of high west bourbon, amaretto, orange, and lemon; “pineapple habanero” made with habanero infused belvedere vodka, pineapple, lime, and agave; and of course, your favorite classic cocktails. Beer and selections from the well-curated, global wine list are great for sipping with your meal. Knowledgeable servers can help you make the best pairings.

A standing ovation for the final act, dessert! Cheesecake is a rich and creamy, scrumptious treat topped with seasonal fruit. There are other tempting choices that are sure to please. Relax and enjoy your sweet treat as you sip coffee, tea or an after dinner drink.

Newark has so much to offer and a visit to NJPAC and NICO tops the list of things to do and visit in the “Brick City.” Make it your next pre-theatre dining excursion or just gather your group and visit for a fabulous, satisfying meal.

NICO Kitchen & Bar is located on the premises of NJPAC at 1 Center Street, Newark, NJ 07102. For more information, hours of operation and menus, please visit NICO Kitchen + Bar - NJPAC and call 973.297.5855.

Photo Credit: Food pictures courtesy of NJPAC; Chef Reed's photo courtesy of Courtney Reed

