Review: Desert 5 Spot's Country-Inspired Space Offers Cozy Digs and Live Music in Williamsburg

If youâ€™re looking for a hot new bar for cocktails, music, and dancing, Desert 5 Spot is the place to be. This country-inspired bar named after the Mojave Desert flower comes with all the country-esque things: country music (live and with a DJ), line dancing, and a mechanical bull. But you don't have to be completely into the country scene to enjoy it here, as there is something for everyoneâ€”except for the music, which is all country tunes.Â

Inside, the space is decked out in warm lighting and brown tones, all making for a welcoming atmosphere. A pair of massive, sparkly cowboy boots hang above, slowly circling around like a disco ball. The soft couches and candlelight tables give off the living room vibe that makes you want to sink in your seat and stay a while.Â

If you come early around 5:30 pm or 6 pm when there arenâ€™t too many people there yet this can be a cozy space to linger over signature cocktails (we recommend any of the mezcal drinks or the Redneck Woman if you're more of a tequila fan which also comes with mango, Tamarindo, and agave) and good conversation.Â

This is also a good time to check out the food menu. While it is limited with only a few items offered, all make for the perfect finger food to help kick off the evening. Order from the window in the back of the room and choose from the chips, guacamole, and pico which is a table pleaser but we really enjoyed the Cowboy Nachos topped with Chihuahua cheese, red chili beef, and chipotle crema for a slight kick. There are three tacos you can try, such as pork, cauliflower, and chicken, with the latter being our preference made with tender and flavorful chipotle chicken and salsa verde.Â

Come 8 pm, the crowds start to rush in and as the night goes on it becomes more of a club scene with live music taking the stage at 10 pm and a live DJ set to follow with line dancing. There are also many events happening throughout the later part of the week (itâ€™s open Wednesday through Sunday) with nightly live music rotations and karaoke Wednesdays. Heads up: after 8 pm there is a good chance there will be a line at the door to get in.

This fun new space in Brooklyn is for those looking for a little something different in the neighborhood. While itâ€™s a country bar, you donâ€™t have to don your boots and hats, but any cowboy or cowgirl attire is welcomed.Â

Desert 5 Spot is located at 94 Wythe Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11249. For menus, hours of operation, and contact, please visitÂ https://www.desertfivespot.com/ny.

(Photos courtesy ofÂ Desert 5 Spot, Richard Stow, and Carissa Chesanek)Â

Comments