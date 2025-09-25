Review: CHARLIE’S PLACE in Waldwick, NJ- A Spot to Enjoy Great Dining

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



There’s a North Jersey restaurant waiting for you to visit. Charlie’s Place, located in the town of Waldwick has everything going for it! The welcoming venue has different seating options that include a comfy bar and lounge, attractive dining room, and an outdoor patio for the nice weather.

Waldwick is a wonderful destination for our readers. It has its own museum, Waldwick Railroad Museum dedicated to the town’s fascinating transportation history and the restaurant is close to professional NJ entertainment venues. Charlie’s Place is just steps away from Waldwick’s NJ Transit station that provides service to and from Hoboken Terminal and connections to New York City. We like that there are many beautiful parks in the immediate area where people can relax, enjoy time with their families, or take hikes. Talk about a family place! The owner, Daniel Grey has named the restaurant after his young daughter Charlie!

Executive Chef Joey Sergentakis has curated a menu that tempts the taste buds. He uses Asian flavors to give dishes unique twists and crafts delicious Italian style fare. Whether you choose to have Bar Snacks with drinks, Small Plates, Salads, Pizzettas, or Large Plates, you have found a home. It’s a great spot for families as they offer a kids’ menu with options that are sure to please the youngest guests. The restaurant’s weekend brunches have become very popular as they offer a mix of comfort foods, breakfast favorites, and house specialties. Their beverage menu has been designed to pair with the food menu. It includes a complete selection of cocktails, wine, and beer. Sip and savor craft drinks or a classic martini. Not sure what to order? The helpful servers are happy to make recommendations.

We stopped by on a weekday evening for an early dinner and were wowed by our meal. Enjoy delights like the light creamy Whipped Ricotta Dip made with honey, strawberry, lemon and pistachio served with crispy sourdough for dipping. It a great table share. Other Small Plates include Salmon Tacos, Crispy Calamari and more. No dinner is complete without salad. There are seasonal specialties along with favorites like Caesar and Cobb. The Large Plates have choices to satisfy everyone in your party. Guests return and for the Chicken Milanese entrée. It’s one of a kind with served with tomato fondu, burrata di bufala, pesto, and arugula. Or relish the Slow Roasted Pork Chops with roasted garlic and cherrie peppers, Tuscan white beans with pancetta and broccoli. Other Large Plates include their Steak Frites, Sweet Corn and Zucchini Risotto, and Spicy Vodka Gnocchi. The outstanding presentation of each dish makes your meal feel special.

And never leave without having dessert. The rich Hazelnut Cake is luscious served with a scoop of hazelnut ice cream. Relax a little longer over coffee, tea or an after dinner drink.

We suggest you explore the weekly Charlie Place specials that includes a nice savings on Happy Hour and Brunch drinks. And check out their live music specials as the weekend draws near. While Charlie’s Place has become a favorite of locals, we think this north Jersey restaurant is a great destination for all. Stop by whenever you are in the area on an outing or before a show. They offer catering as well for your next big event.

Charlie’s Place is located at 18 W Prospect St., Waldwick, NJ 07463. For more information, please visit www.charliesplacenj.com and call 201.652.9819.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Charlie’s Place

