Review: BKK NEW YORK for Wonderfully Inspired Thai Food in Midtown

BKK New York is the recently opened Thai street food inspired restaurant located in the heart of Midtown at 238 W 56th Street between 7th and 8th Avenue. This charming, chic restaurant features delectable traditional and creative Thai dishes beautifully presented. It’s an excellent destination before or after the theatre, whenever you are in the Columbus Circle neighborhood or out and about in Central Park.

BKK New York is led by restaurant owners and partners Jeanine and Kate Royce. The menu designed by Chef Teerawong “Yo” Nanthavatsiri includes dishes that are rooted in homestyle Thai cuisine, alongside Thai inspired takes on classic New York dishes. The beverage program has been curated by Tantai “Tan” Khantachavana. It features drinks that pair beautifully with food choices including a variety of playful, unique cocktails.

We visited for an early meal before attending matinee performance in the neighborhood and were delighted by the 2-course lunch special for $20. It is served from Monday to Friday from 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm. This prix-fixe meal deal has many of the same popular items that are on BKK’s dinner menu. There are options for all tastes and styles. Choose your starter from three appetizers that include their tasty Everything Spring Roll; Curry Puffs made with a light pastry and seasonal vegetables; and the BKK Salad, a mesclun salad with carrots, fried shallot, sesame oil, and topped with a savory ginger lime dressing.

For a second course, there’s a choice of very tempting menu items. We guarantee you won’t find better noodle dishes than BKK’s Pad Thai and their Pad See Ew. Their Pumpkin Curry is one of a kind. This vegan and gluten free dish is made with kobocha squash, seasonal vegetables, and a homemade red curry served with jasmine rice. Other go-to lunch items include BKK Fried Rice, Green Curry, and Eggplant Pad Pak. Add a aprotein to these dishes such as chicken or tofu.

Other house favorites available at lunch include the BKK Hot Dog with homemade chiang-mai pork sausage served on a brioche bun with pickled vegetable, nam phrik num mayo accompanied by BKK fries, the Brisket Sandwich Dip and the Falafal Bowl. And the good news for our readers is that the lunch special is also available for take-out. It's ideal to take back to the office, to enjoy at home or at the park! And it you want to add a few extras to your lunch, have a refreshing Thai Iced Tea or one of their delectable dessert selections.

BKK New York serves a fabulous dinner menu in addition to lunch. Our readers will love the bold, vibrant flavors that are creatively blended to make every one of their dishes a delight for guests. Don’t miss the opportunity to have delectable Thai food and excellent beverages in an atmosphere that is welcoming with top-notch service.

BKK New York is located at 238 West 56th Street, New York, New York. For menus, hours of operation, reservations, and more information, visit HERE and call 914.491.4289.

Photo Credit: Heather Willensky.





