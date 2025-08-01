Review: ALLENDALE SOCIAL-Absolutely Superb

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



There are restaurants that are worth the trip from anywhere. Allendale Social is one of them! Located in the charming town of Allendale in northern New Jersey, it is convenient to Garden State’s entertainment venues such as Bergen Performing Arts Center, the Berrie Center for the Performing Arts at Ramapo College and others. Plan to visit before the show for dinner and drinks or just come by anytime. We love the restaurant’s upscale, yet welcoming ambiance, exquisite cuisine, and excellent service.

Owner, Daniel Grey has assembled an outstanding team that includes Michelin-Star Executive Chef, Joey Sergentakis, General Manager, James Mazzuto, and Mixologist, Jacob Tschetter. Their talents create an inviting dining experience. The restaurant is now celebrating a milestone pleasing their guests for just over a year. Daniel Grey stated, “Allendale Social provides exceptional cuisine, impeccable service, and an elegant yet approachable dining experience. Our commitment to quality and creativity shines through in every dish.”

(Chef Joey Sergentakis, Photo Credit: Phil D'Auria)

We visited early on a Wednesday night after strolling the grounds of New Jersey Botanical Gardens located in nearby Ringwood State Park. Our party opted to be seated in the beautifully appointed dining room. There is also a spacious bar and lounge along with an outdoor patio. Chef Sergentakis has curated a fabulous menu that features locally sourced seasonal ingredients, irresistible dishes, and nightly specials. He brings a wealth of notable experience to Allendale Social where his culinary talents are very much appreciated.

Kick off your meal with a craft cocktail. Enjoy a perfectly mixed classic Martini or one of the specialties such as The Humidor with bacon fat-washed bourbon, maple, orange bitters, and cardamom bitters. Another well-balanced cocktail is the Charlie Girl with vodka, cranberry, St. Germain, elderflower tonic and mint.

Allendale Social has an impressive global wine list that makes pairing white, red, or rose a pleasure. You’ll want to keep in touch with the venue about their scheduled wine dinners. There’s also a well-selected array of beers.

The menu’s tantalizing appetizers include raw and chilled selections such as Wagyu Beef Carpaccio and Cherry Stone Creek Oysters. There’s a delectable variety of Small Plates. Don’t miss the unique, tasty salad, their Grilled Gem Lettuce with a white miso dressing, roasted corn, ripe avocado and Manchego cheese. Korean Fried Chicken is a house favorite with gochujang, peanuts, and green onion. The Sweet Corn "Elote" Arancini are lightly fried and perfectly seasoned with chipotle, cotija and smoked paprika. These starters and other choices are great table shares.

Entrees have a variety to suit all tastes, styles and dietary preferences. Mains include pastas, risottos, meat and fish dishes that are all beautifully presented. The Lobster Thermidor is one of a kind. The rich, succulent meat from the whole lobster is combined with seafood risotto and gruyere gratin to tantalize the tastebuds. The Freebird Chicken is tender and flavorful with a mushroom fricassee, fregola, sherry chicken jus, topped with asparagus. New to the menu is the Squid Ink Linguini & Tuna that we will surely come back for. Add a side to your meal like Summer Squash with browned butter, Whipped potatoes and more.

A spectacular dinner deserves a great finish. Order dessert along with coffee, tea or an aperitif. Choose from housemade specialties such as Chocolate Gâteau with pistachio blood orange, and crème anglaise; Warm Pineapple Cake served with pistachio gelato, lime, and a lemongrass-coconut emulsion; and their rich creamy Coffee Mousse with roasted banana, toasted peanuts, and salted caramel.

Here’s more good news! Allendale Social has daily specials, and we want our readers to know all about the current offerings. On Mondays, indulge in select drinks at half price to start your week off. Tuesdays are for “Tableside Tuesdays” where you can experience a tableside dish and buy any glass of wine to get an additional half glass for free. Wednesday is for Truffles and Tinis for $12 select martinis and $12 truffle fries. It’s a real adult “happy meal.” Thursdays are a Shuck & Sip day with $1 oysters paired with discount wine and bubbles. Gather your group for Sunday’s Family Supper.

Allendale Social is a gem of a restaurant, a culinary triumph in the area. Find out what all the buzz is about and be sure to plan your visit. We are sure you will return again and again.

Allendale Social is located at 9 Franklin Turnpike, Allendale, NJ 07401. For more information, menus and hours of operation, visit www.allendalesocial.com and call 201.402.1500. Host your next party or special event at the restaurant and they also offer catering options. Follow Allendale Social on social media @allendalesocial.

Photo Credit: Food and Venue Photos Courtesy of Allendale Social

Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a Food + Wine News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...