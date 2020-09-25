ROOTSTOCK CIDERWORKS– It's Cider Time!

Rootstock Ciderworks

Rootstock Ciderworks is a company in Williamson, New York that captures the true spirit of crafting fine ciders. David DeFisher, Founder and Owner stated, "We take great pride in the fruit that we grow, and in the fact that we are a true craft cider maker. We own the land, we grow it, we press, ferment and bottle it here at our cidery." Their handcrafted, all-natural ciders are some of the best you can buy and they are widely available.

The name "Rootstock" has special relevance. Rootstock is a sturdy, complex root system sustaining every apple tree. The company grows their hard cider apples by tapping into rootstocks that have been on their family farm for generations.

Alex Robb, cider maker, applies his viticulture knowledge and years of experience in European winemaking methods to craft unique, exceptional New World ciders. Rootstock ciders have garnered medals and praise from some of the most discriminating cider connoisseurs.

Rootstock Hard Ciders are produced from heritage and modern apple varieties. The varietes include:

BELGIAN Featured Hard Cider - Rootstock Belgian is a limited release cider designed to suit all your cider drinking needs. This Ben Davis heavy cider was fermented using a traditional Belgian beer yeast. Fresh peach, and apple blossom aromas accompany the pleasant minerality and apple flavor that make this cider one that is not to be missed. Available at bars, restaurants, and stores throughout the Upstate and Western New York regions in 12 oz. cans and 30L kegs.

ORIGINAL Hard Cider - Original Hard Cider is a semi-sweet cider crafted from estate grown New York State dessert apples. Its yellow sapphire color gives way to intriguing apple and banana aromas. Balanced acidity and soft carbonation make this cider an excellent choice for any occasion

HOPPED Hard Cider - Hopped Hard Cider is a semi-dry cider made from estate grown Crispin apples and locally grown Cascade hops. This heavily aromatic cider exhibits a bouquet of fresh lemon and pine paired perfectly with the taste of fresh picked apples. With its balanced sweetness and acidity this unique cider is sure to please beer and cider drinkers alike.

DRY Hard Cider - Dry Hard Cider is a dry cider celebration of fermentation character. The fruit forward nature of the other Rootstock ciders takes a back seat to the bread and yeasty aromas found in this classic cider. Complex like Brut Champagne yet drinkable like a fine craft beer.

Rootstock Premium Hard Ciders are annual vintages from heirloom varieties. They include:

LEGEND Barrel-Aged Hard Cider - Rich golden color and soft tannin-full of robust apple and vanilla flavors accompanied by the subtle aroma of oak, leather and hints of black pepper. Made from heirloom variety apples and aged for over a year in French and American oak barrels.

HERITAGE 2014 Hard Cider - The second installment in our annual small batch cider project focused on heritage variety apples. The 2015 vintage showcases the aromatic qualities of the Rhode Island Greening apple. This lightly colored cider shows a vibrant acidity and peachy stone fruit aroma not unlike some cold climate Rieslings.

ROSE Hard Cider - A collaboration project-this rare cider delivers a unique taste experience resulting from the marriage of a heritage variety apple (Rhode Island Greening) and a classic Austrian grape variety (Blaufränkisch). Vibrant salmon color and bold tannin-hints of apricot fill the nose while flavors of ripe red gooseberry excite the pallet.

Fall is the ideal season to open a bottle or a can of Rootstock Cider and enjoy it with some of your favorite foods. We sampled two of Rootstock's ciders and had them with our meals. The Belgian Hard Cider was delightful on our burger night. The Heritage Hard Cider was the ideal beverage with a charcuterie platter and a dinner of roasted chicken and seasonal vegetables. We know our readers will find their own perfect pairings.

For more information on Rootstock Ciderworks and to find out where to purchase, please visit: https://www.rootstockciderworks.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Rootstock Ciderworks

