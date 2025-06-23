ROOFTOP DESTINATIONS in NYC for Summer Perfection

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Summer in the city offers adventures of all types and there’s no better place to relax and cool off with a refreshing drink than a rooftop bar and lounge. We’ve selected some of our favorites all around the city. With these ten to choose from, you’ll be gathering your group, enjoying the rooftop experience, and planning another!

Le Bain is a penthouse discotheque and rooftop bar on the top floor of The Standard, High Line in the Meatpacking District, featuring world-famous DJs, a state-of-the-art sound system, and exclamation-inspiring views. During the warmer months, Le Bain’s Rooftop opens to an astroturf-covered terrace area with comfortable couch seating, cocktails and bites, and some of the best views of the city. In the summer, Le Bain flaunts its most distinguishable feature: a plunge pool on the dance floor.

The Terrace and Outdoor Gardens at The Times Square EDITION, opens its doors to a captivating al fresco dining experience, located in the city’s entertainment hub. The culinary journey is helmed by award-winning Chef John Fraser. The outdoor spaces are juxtaposed against the energy and vibrancy of the surrounding location, making it a top place in the city for al fresco dining. For guests interested in indulging pre-dinner cocktails while enjoying the terrace, the menu offers light bites and sips featuring a variety of exquisite flavors. Enjoy an array of dishes such as Yellowfin Tuna Carpaccio, Tie Dye Lettuce Salad, and Broccoli Caio e Pepe, perfectly paired with a glass of chilled wine. For a stirred sip, the Mini Martini offerings, curated by Beverage Director Amy Racine, are perfect to enjoy.

Meili Rooftop, perched on the 8th floor of the Coda Hotel Williamsburg, is the extension of the recently opened Sichuan restaurant Meili downstairs. Created by Owner Miki Niu (CHILI, Wonderland Bar) and Managing Partner Jason Xie (Wonderland Bar), the rooftop features an inventive menu of Sichuan-inspired small bites by Michelin-starred Executive Chef Peter He, alongside a lineup of craft cocktails rooted in Sichuan flavors. With views of the Manhattan and Brooklyn skylines and a prime overlook of McCarren Park, Meili Rooftop offers an unforgettable backdrop for any occasion.

The rooftop omakase venue, Saishin, is located at 18 Ninth Avenue and 13th Street. The menu is curated weekly with special selections of fish, set to the backdrop of the Manhattan skyline. Saishin highlights and honors traditional Japanese Cuisine and encourages groups and individuals to share through a culinary lens. Inspired by the art of omakase sushi and Kaiseki tradition, Saishin offers a dining experience that celebrates mindful sourcing, seasonality, and exceptional quality. With breathtaking views of the Empire State Building and One World Trade Center, it’s the ultimate spot to dine in style.

Located 25 stories above the city near Bryant Park, Elsie Rooftop at 1412 Broadway offers a chic and sophisticated atmosphere that pays homage to the legendary interior designer Elsie de Wolfe, known for her glamorous parties and impeccable style. This lavish rooftop bar combines the energy of New York City with an air of refined elegance, offering both indoor and outdoor seating options, open Wednesday and Thursday from 5pm to 12am, Friday from 5pm to 4am, Saturday from 11am to 4am, and Sunday from 11am to 12am, with closures on Monday and Tuesday. With an upscale, seasonally-focused menu and bespoke cocktails, Elsie is perfect for any occasion, whether you’re enjoying a leisurely evening or celebrating with friends.

Harriet’s Rooftop is located on the 11th floor of 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge. Harriet's is a luxurious rooftop space in an unforgettable setting on the waterfront, decorated with reclaimed and sustainable materials throughout. Rooftop-goers will enjoy a collection of bespoke libations and eclectic Asian-inspired light bites crafted using the finest seasonal ingredients.

Hudson VU rooftop at 653 11th Ave. on the 16th Fl. of Ink 48 Hotel recently opened with a chef-driven creative New American menu, craft cocktails and stunning 360-degree views that span from Times Square to the sunset over the Hudson River and Manhattan skyline. Their summer cocktails are sophisticated while taking advantage of the best of the season. The team behind this outstanding spot aims to create a refined rooftop experience for their guests.

Haven Rooftop at 132 W 47th St. in the heart of Times Square offers a perfect escape from the city’s hustle and bustle. Enjoy delicious bites such as classic sliders, tuna tartare, or indulge in mains like Branzino and 'Havenly' Chicken while sipping on cocktails like the Cloudtini. With panoramic views and twinkling lights, Haven is an ideal spot for any occasion. Whether you're there for a romantic dinner or a lively night out, this rooftop promises an unforgettable atmosphere daily from 5pm – 12am.

Fornino offers dining in the sky at their seasonally open rooftop at Pier 6 in Brooklyn Bridge Park, inviting diners to bask in summer sunsets from their rooftop perch. Chef and Owner Michael Ayoub's renowned wood-fired Neapolitan pizzas, fresh salads, and delectable sandwiches await, perfectly complemented by an array of alcoholic beverages. Join in for a delicious dining experience with breathtaking views and culinary delights that celebrate the essence of summer. The rooftop is set to open on April 5th, starting with weekend service and expanding to week long service on June 26th.

THE ROOF at PUBLIC, an Ian Schrager Hotel, is a vibrant and energetic bar perched stories above the Lower East Side. The spectacular outdoor landscaped terrace offers jaw-dropping 360-degree panoramic views of the city, featuring abundant greenery, plush seating and a menu of craft cocktails. An ideal place to meet for sunset cocktails and small bites, THE ROOF's new Japanese-inspired menu is designed for sharing. Highlights include the Sweet & Sour Cauliflower, beer-battered and tossed in a tangy chili glaze, along with the Sliced Tuna, topped with Chili Ponzu and sprinkled with sesame

Photo Credit: Courtesy of PUBLIC Hotel

Comments