ROLLN has Sushi-Making Class at Showfields on 8/15 at 6:30

Our readers will like to know about the sushi-making class at SHOWFIELDS with ROLLN, the recently-opened Flatiron sushi shop making sustainable, Australian-inspired hand rolls.

ROLLN was founded by David Tam and Gavin Tseng, two Aussie expats who were nostalgic for the ubiquitous sushi style they grew up with. They'll lead the class on SHOWFIELDS' rooftop (11 Bond St in NoHo) on Thursday, August 15th at 6:30 PM, where attendees will receive a hands-on lesson, creating two of their own hand rolls (using both rice and quinoa) while enjoying sake and bites.

Tickets are $35 and are available via Eventbrite here.

ROLLN is located at 38 E. 23rd Street, New York, NY 10001. For more information, please visit: https://www.rollnco.com/.

Photo Credit: Sarah Duffy





