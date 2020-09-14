Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
RAW GENERATION Announces “Immunity Boosting Bundle” that features 5 flavors of Cold-Pressed Juices and Turmeric Ginger Immunity Shots

Sep. 14, 2020  
Raw Generation, the innovative company that specializes in healthy juices, shakes cleanses, and more, has announced their "Immunity Boosting Bundle" that features 5 flavors of cold-pressed juices and Turmeric Ginger Immunity Shots

The bundle now joins the other selections in their Virtual Juice Bar that includes Skinny Cleanse; Protein Cleanse; Cold-pressed Juices; Cold-pressed Juices & Protein Smoothies; Keto Meal Shakes; Celery Juice; Apple Cider Vinegar Drinks; Immunity Shots in a 3-Flavor Variety; and Soups.

Taste is the first test that Raw Generation selections must pass. They tweak, fiddle and refine each product until it tastes so good that customers will forget how healthy it is. And if the ingredients don't come from the ground or from a tree, you won't see it in any of their items.

Our readers will like to know that Raw Generation now has 50% off with free shipping. For more information, to shop, read reviews and even get three recipes to make "Better for You Cocktails" please visit: https://www.rawgeneration.com/.

