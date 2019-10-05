RAND LUXURY Motorcar Auction and Brunch

RAND Luxury will be hosting this inaugural collector car auction with over 60 cars crossing the block, making it the only auction of its kind in the region. Featured cars will include - several classic Ferraris, Jaguar, Lamborghini, Carroll Shelby's personal DeTomaso Koenigsegg CCX, Bugatti Veyron, Porsche 911 Slantnose Cabriolet, Ferrari Enzo, and much more!



A VIP preview cocktail reception will take place at the Nassau County Museum of Art on Friday, October 11th at 6pm. On Saturday, October 12th a luxury brunch will begin at 10am followed by the motorcar auction at 1pm.



Below, please find a link to view and download images of the luxury cars as well as a photo of The Nassau County Museum of Art.



Registration Information: https://randluxury.com/event/rand-luxury-motorcar-auction/.

RAND Luxury Motorcar Auction



Preview Reception

Friday Oct. 11th

6pm-9pm for Press/Media, VIPs & Bidders



Saturday, October 12th

10:00AM - 1:00PM: Motorcar Preview Brunch Reception

1:00PM - 6:00PM: Motorcar Auction



Location

Nassau County Museum of Art - One Museum Drive, Roslyn, NY 11576



Phone: 917.992.1333



Event Details:

From a 1931 Auburn 8-98A Coupe Roadster to a 2014 Ferrari LaFerrari, the RAND Luxury Motorcar Auction has something for every car enthusiast! On Saturday, October 12th, entrepreneur Bradford Rand and his team at RAND Luxury will be producing the first motorcar auction on Long Island in over 20 years at the Nassau County Museum of Art. Guests will be able to bid on more than 60 cars, worth over $25 Million dollars, making it the only auction of its kind in the region! Featured cars include - classic Ferraris, Jaguar, Lamborghini, Carroll Shelby's personal DeTomaso Pantera, Koenigsegg CCX, Bugatti Veyron, Porsche 911 Slantnose Cabriolet, Ferrari Enzo, and much more. A VIP preview cocktail reception will take place at the Nassau County Museum of Art on Friday, October 11th beginning at 6:00 PM with sponsors such as Manhattan Motorcars, Ferrari & Maserati of Long Island, The Macallan, ICON Aircraft, Aston Martin & McLaren of Long Island, Antigua & Barbuda Tourism, Gateway Bronco, Banfi Wines, ONE ROQ Vodka, Cohiba Cigars & Putnam Leasing. The following day, Saturday, October 12th, will begin with a luxury brunch at 10:00 AM. The brunch will be a great opportunity to view each and every one of the rare consignments and will lead to the auction which begins at 1:00 PM. Bidders can join the auction in person, online and by telephone.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Rand Luxury





