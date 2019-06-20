Photo Coverage: HALIFAX in Hoboken Celebrates 3 Year Anniversary

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of visiting Halifax located at the W in Hoboken for a very special event. The restaurant celebrated its third anniversary and also the third year that their Executive Chef, Seadon Shouse has helmed the kitchen with his culinary talents. Halifax features North-Eastern farm and coastal cuisine, with an emphasis on local and sustainable ingredients.

Guests were treated to some of Chef Shouse's specialties that included appetizers, charcuterie, Seafood Risotto, and a selection of luscious house made desserts. A remarkable selection of wines to pair with the evening's fine fare was presented by Pernod-Ricard Wine, Aveniu Brands, Treasury Wine Estates, Deutsch Family Wines, The Wine Group and Wine Sellers. All of the wines are available at Giannone Wine & Liquor Company located in Hoboken and West New York, N.J.

We asked Chef Shouse why Halifax has been so successful and why his guests return again and again. He stated, "I feel that Halifax is a staple in Hoboken because of our fresh simple approach to food and dining. We are open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner and we try to cater to all types of customers."

Halifax is located at 225 River Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030. Visit http://www.halifaxhoboken.com/ or call 201.253.2500.

Check out some of the pictures from the outstanding anniversary event at Halifax.

Photo Credits: Courtesy of Halifax

Interior of Halifax

Halifax Charcuterie

Chef Seadon Shouse of Halifax

Halifax Seafood Risotto





