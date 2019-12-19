Photo Coverage: Germany Sparkles with SEKT Wines

Bubbly is all the buzz! Broadwayworld.com recently had the pleasure of attending a special event that showcased Sekt, Germany's exquisite contribution to the sparkling wine category. It was sponsored by Wines of Germany and held at The Terrace Restaurant at The Edition Times Square, a beautiful venue.



The program delved into the world of German sparkling wines. The event featured a Sekt-focused master class by the restaurant's Wine Director, Amy Racine along with a perfectly paired brunch menu and wines from more than a dozen of Germany's top sparkling wine producers. They included Fitz-Ritter Riesling Sekt Extra Trocken NV; Hild Elbling Sekt Brut #52 NV; Max Ferd.Richter Mulheimer Sonnelay Riesling Brut 2008; Leitz Pinot Noir Rose Sekt Brut 2017 and other fine selections

The production of premium Sekt has reached an all-time high and there is a new surge in interest by wine drinkers who want to learn about under-explored regions. This makes it an ideal time to discover Sekt.

Look for Sekt on restaurant menus and at local retailers. For more information on Sekt and Wines of Germany, please visit: https://www.germanwineusa.com/.

You can follow information about Sekt on social media #LetsTalkAboutSekt.

Check out some of the photos from the Wines of Germany Sekt event.

Photo Credit: Ben Hider