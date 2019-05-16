Photo Coverage: Donatella Arpaia's PROVA PIZZA BAR Comes to Moxy NYC Times Square

Celebrity Chef, Donatella Arpaia has opened her newest Prova Pizzabar at Moxy NYC Times Square. It is the second location for the Pizzabar joining Donatella's first restaurant in Grand Central Terminal.

Guests of the new Times Square spot are enjoying Donatella's variety of signature pizzas that include Artichoke and Black Truffle, Buffalo Chicken, Chicken Piccata, Polpette, and Moxy Munchy Margherita. There is also a variety of Strombolis and of course, garlic knots served with Prova Pizzabar's signature tomato sauce. One of the most popular items on the menu is Donatella's famous, award-winning meatballs.

Our readers will like that Prova Pizzabar at Moxy NYC Times Square is close to the theatre district, just a few blocks from Penn Station, and incredibly convenient when shopping in the area. Stop by for a slice or do a grab-and-go anytime. It is also open late.

Moxy, Times Square is located at 485 7th Avenue where you can visit the new Prova Pizzabar. Follow the restaurant on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/pg/provapizzabar/posts/.

For more information on Prova Pizzabar, please visit https://provapizzabar.com/.

Photos: Courtesy of Prova Pizzabar





