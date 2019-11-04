Photo Coverage: Discover CELLIER DES DAUPHINS from Côtes du Rhône

Broadwayworld.com recently had the pleasure of attending a luncheon at L'Appart in NYC that showcased the fine wines of Cellier des Dauphins, one of France's leading Côtes du Rhône producers and a grower cooperative. Executive Chef, Nicolas Abello, served a menu that paired beautifully with the wines.

Winemaker Laurent Paré of Cellier des Dauphins was on hand to discuss the wines with guests. He works with winegrowers in the southern Rhône throughout the viticultural process. Paré spoke about the agriculturally rich area and the people behind the wines.

A little history. Founded in 1965, the Union des Vignerons des Côtes du Rhône now has 2,300 wine grower families that are members in the southern Rhône Valley. In the last 50 years, the Union has become the main operator in the Valley with 12,500 hectares of vines and about twenty appellations. In 1967, the Union created the Cellier des Dauphins brand.

Some of the outstanding selections we tasted included Cellier des Dauphins Reserve Côtes du Rhône Blanc 2018, a blend of viognier, grenache blanc, marsanne and roussanne; Cellier des Dauphins Puymeras Côtes du Rhône Villages 2017, a blend of grenache, syrah and mourvedre; and the Cellier des Dauphins Vinsobres Cru des Côtes du Rhône 2017, a blend of grenache and syrah.

Cellier des Dauphins is an award winning wine that is now present in over 50 countries globally. Wine drinkers appreciate that they are very accessible at a reasonable price point.

Check out some of the photos from Cellier des Dauphins and the tasting luncheon at L'Appart.

For more information on Cellier des Dauphins, please visit: https://www.cellier-des-dauphins.com/en/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Cellier des Dauphins, Rhône Valley, France and Marina P. Kennedy.