Photo Coverage: Dark 'n' Stormy Float Debuts at THE FLYING COCK in NYC

Broadwayworld.com recently attended an ice cream social at the lively restaurant and bar, "The Flying Cock" in Murray Hill where they debuted a special drink, their Dark 'n' Stormy float that features Gosling's rum, ginger beer, lime juice and Tipsy Scoop's boozy rum ice cream. The creamy, delicious float will be available at "The Flying Cock" through Labor Day.

Tipsy Scoop's rum infused ginger ice cream is available both of their locations in Murray Hill and Williamsburg through the end of July.

Ken McCoy, Owner of "The Flying Cock" commented about this new, luscious drink. "The Dark 'n' Stormy float is a dessert lover's boozy dream come true. It's the perfect balance of sweet and creamy, bubbly and tart, and of course, tipsy - cue the rum float. This cocktail has layers! When you experience the first sip, the rush of rum hits your taste buds. Once you give it a nice swirl, all the ingredients come together to create something to the likes of a spiked milkshake. Give it another stir and your straw finds its way back to the rum - offering up the best of both worlds - cocktail and dessert."

Check out a few of the photos from the ice cream social.

For more information on The Flying Cock, visit: https://www.theflyingcocknyc.com/.

For more information on Tipsy Scoop, visit: https://www.tipsyscoop.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Flyingcand Marina Kennedy