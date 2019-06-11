FOOD & WINE
Click Here for More Articles on FOOD & WINE

Photo Coverage: Dark 'n' Stormy Float Debuts at THE FLYING COCK in NYC

Jun. 11, 2019  
Photo Coverage: Dark 'n' Stormy Float Debuts at THE FLYING COCK in NYC

Broadwayworld.com recently attended an ice cream social at the lively restaurant and bar, "The Flying Cock" in Murray Hill where they debuted a special drink, their Dark 'n' Stormy float that features Gosling's rum, ginger beer, lime juice and Tipsy Scoop's boozy rum ice cream. The creamy, delicious float will be available at "The Flying Cock" through Labor Day.

Tipsy Scoop's rum infused ginger ice cream is available both of their locations in Murray Hill and Williamsburg through the end of July.

Ken McCoy, Owner of "The Flying Cock" commented about this new, luscious drink. "The Dark 'n' Stormy float is a dessert lover's boozy dream come true. It's the perfect balance of sweet and creamy, bubbly and tart, and of course, tipsy - cue the rum float. This cocktail has layers! When you experience the first sip, the rush of rum hits your taste buds. Once you give it a nice swirl, all the ingredients come together to create something to the likes of a spiked milkshake. Give it another stir and your straw finds its way back to the rum - offering up the best of both worlds - cocktail and dessert."

Check out a few of the photos from the ice cream social.

For more information on The Flying Cock, visit: https://www.theflyingcocknyc.com/.

For more information on Tipsy Scoop, visit: https://www.tipsyscoop.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Flyingcand Marina Kennedy

Photo Coverage: Dark 'n' Stormy Float Debuts at THE FLYING COCK in NYC

Dark 'n' Stormy Float at The Flying Cock

Photo Coverage: Dark 'n' Stormy Float Debuts at THE FLYING COCK in NYC

The Flying Cock's "Bang Bang Cauliflower" with creamy sweet-spicy chili sauce pairs with Dark 'n' Stormy Float



Related Articles

From This Author Marina Kennedy

Marina P. Kennedy writes articles and reviews for Broadwayworld.com on productions in New York City and New Jersey. She is the Editor in Chief of (read more...)

  • DINNER OUT in NYC with Dad
  • Photo Coverage: THE MOMS at Sephora with Evangeline Lily and Made Good Foods
  • THE CAPITAL GRILLE for Father's Day
  • SPIRITS for Father's Day Gifting
  • Chef Spotlight: Executive Chef Yuu Shimano of MIFUNE New York
  • BWW Review: ON THE BACK OF A NAPKIN by Raju Mirchandani Fascinates

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup