Photo Coverage: CASAMIGOS at TAO x Revolve Desert Nights Party

Apr. 18, 2019  

Casamigos Tequila and Mezcal were flowing at the TAO x Revolve Desert Nights party. This coveted pop up was once again the party not to miss heading into the first week of Coachella. Guests including Leonardo DiCaprio, Diddy, YG, Ashlee Simpson Ross, Evan Ross, Cuba Gooding Jr., JaVale McGee, Al Harrington, Marshmello, Dj Ruckus, DJ Cassidy, Meek Mill, Tinashe, Lamorne Morris, Kris Humphries, J.R. Smith, King Bach, Chuck Liddell, Quincy Brown, Alex da Kid, Larsa Pippen and Shanina Shaik and more enjoyed specialty Casamigos Tequila and Mezcal cocktails including the Casamigos Margarita and Jalisco Mule along with a surprise performance by 2 Chainz.

Photo Credit: Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Casamigos Tequila

