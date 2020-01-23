PROPER NO. TWELVE Irish Whiskey for National Irish Coffee Day on 1/25 and Great Recipes

Click Here for More Articles on FOOD & WINE

Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey is the ideal spirit to help you celebrate National Irish Coffee Day this Saturday, January 25. It's time to whip up some artisanal Irish Coffees and warm up.

Proper No. Twelve is triple distilled and aged in oak barrels, delivering a taste that is smooth and approachable with hints of vanilla, honey-like sweetness and toasted wood. It is a choice Irish whiskey to serve with some fresh brewed coffee and cream.

Take your Irish Coffee to the next level with Proper No. Twelve and check out three recipes that have been created and shared by top mixologists. And keep the recipes handy for St. Patrick's Day in March, when Irish Coffee is a favorite drink for all.

PROPER IRISH COFFEE

Created by Lucas Robinson, Corporate Beverage Director Catch Hospitality, Catch Steak (NYC)

Ingredients

1.25oz Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey

.5oz Ancho Reyes

.25oz Giffard Crème de Cacao

.25oz 2:1 Demerara Syrup

3.5oz Coffee

Method: Build in snifter, stir all ingredients, top with whipped cream and garnish with grated nutmeg and pocky stick

A PROPER COFFEE

Created by Sonny Verdini, Bar Manager, TRADE (Boston, MA)

Ingredients

2 oz Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey

1.5oz Boston Harbor Coffee Liqueur

1oz Mandarine Napoleon

.5oz Benedictine

Method: Shake/Strain into a Nick and Nora glass. Garnish with hand whipped cream and coffee beans.

"The Mad Mac"

Gavin McMonigle, Piss & Vinegar, Philadelphia

Ingredients

2 oz. Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey

1 Part Mexican Coffee Liqueur

2 scoops Mint Chocolate ice cream

Method: Hard shake all ingredients in a tin with crushed ice. strain into 6 oz. Irish coffee glass and serve.

For more information on Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey, please visit https://properwhiskey.com/.

Image Credit: "Proper Irish Coffee" Courtesy of Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey





