PONGA 2021 SAUVIGNON BLANC from New Zealand

Did you know that International Sauvignon Blanc Day is on Friday, May 6? We have a wine that is ideal to enjoy on this special day. Celebrate with Ponga 2021 Sauvignon Blanc (SRP: $15) from New Zealand. It's a nice sipping wine and pairs beautifully with a wide variety of cuisine that includes your favorite hors d'oeurvres, roast chicken, seafood, and vegetarian dishes. Serve Sauvignon Blanc lightly chilled as an ideal wine for the warmer months.

New Zealand, due to its favorable geographical location in the Southern Hemisphere, is known for its fertile land, temperate climate, and increased levels of UV light, allowing for production of bolder and more vibrant flavored Sauvignon Blancs.

Crisp and prominent, Ponga 2021 Sauvignon Blanc is produced from grapes in the northeast side of New Zealand's South Islands. Its grapes are sourced from the warm flatlands of Marlborough. The wine emits striking aromas of ripe citrus and tropical fruit, accented with chalky, mineral tones and progressing into flavors of white peach and grapefruit on the palate. Its finish lingers with notes of grapefruit and pineapple.

At an accessible price point, it's easy to be a fan of Ponga 2021 Sauvignon Blanc. For more information please visit https://pongawine.com/the-wine/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Ponga