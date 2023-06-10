PATRÓN Tequila “Silver & The City” Cocktail Recipe and Destinations

PATRÓN Tequila

By: Jun. 10, 2023

PATRÓN Tequila “Silver & The City” Cocktail Recipe and Destinations

Gather your besties, cocktail shaker and glassware! Hot on the heels of their 25th anniversary and ahead of the highly-anticipated premiere of a certain show returning on June 22nd, PATRÓN Tequila has put an agave spin on the iconic Cosmo. Enter “Silver & The City,” a tequila riff on the classic cocktail that has recently made a comeback thanks to the show’s reboot and early 2000s nostalgia.

The perfect sip for upcoming viewing parties, this easy at-home recipe will be your new go-to accessory on Thursday nights. Just shake, pour, and enjoy!

Full recipe and imagery can be found below. And for those in NYC, you can find the Silver & The City on the menu at STK in Meatpacking, Ritz Carlton Nomad-Rooftop and Cafeteria in Chelsea. Check out the exact dates and the recipe this outstanding cocktail!

-Week of June 12th: Ritz Carlton Nomad-Rooftop

-Week of June 19th: STK Meatpacking

-Week of June 26th: Cafeteria

Silver & The City

Ingredients:

-1.5 oz PATRÓN Silver

-.75 oz PATRÓN Citrónge

-.75 oz Cranberry juice

-.5 oz Fresh Lime juice

-.25 oz Simple Syrup

Method: Combine the ingredients in a mixing glass with ice and shake to chill. Strain into a chilled martini glass or cocktail coupe. Garnish with an orange twist.

For more information on PATRÓN Tequila, please visit https://www.patrontequila.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of PATRÓN



1
GREAT JONES DISTILLING for Fantastic Fathers Day Offerings Photo
GREAT JONES DISTILLING for Fantastic Father's Day Offerings

Dads are pretty easy to please and they will likely appreciate any gift you give them. But you can really impress with these ideas from Great Jones Distilling

2
TOPO CHICO® AGUAS FRESCAS HARD SELTZER Hits Shelves for Summer Photo
TOPO CHICO® AGUAS FRESCAS HARD SELTZER Hits Shelves for Summer

Topo Chico® Aguas Frescas Hard Seltzer, a new summertime special inspired by a classic staple of street markets, taquerias and restaurants, is now on shelves.

3
THE WALLACE LOUNGE on the UWS-A Sophisticated Destination for Wonderful Drinks, Light Bite Photo
THE WALLACE LOUNGE on the UWS-A Sophisticated Destination for Wonderful Drinks, Light Bites, and Music

Dress to impress and plan to visit The Wallace Lounge on the Upper West Side.

4
Illy and The Bar at Moynihan Food Hall Offer Espresso Martinis in June Photo
Illy and The Bar at Moynihan Food Hall Offer Espresso Martinis in June

illy, the Italian specialty coffee and espresso company is now partnering with  The Bar  at Moynihan Food Hall to offer the drink of the summer, espresso martinis.

Marina P. Kennedy

