PATRÓN Tequila “Silver & The City” Cocktail Recipe and Destinations

Gather your besties, cocktail shaker and glassware! Hot on the heels of their 25th anniversary and ahead of the highly-anticipated premiere of a certain show returning on June 22nd, PATRÓN Tequila has put an agave spin on the iconic Cosmo. Enter “Silver & The City,” a tequila riff on the classic cocktail that has recently made a comeback thanks to the show’s reboot and early 2000s nostalgia.

The perfect sip for upcoming viewing parties, this easy at-home recipe will be your new go-to accessory on Thursday nights. Just shake, pour, and enjoy!

Full recipe and imagery can be found below. And for those in NYC, you can find the Silver & The City on the menu at STK in Meatpacking, Ritz Carlton Nomad-Rooftop and Cafeteria in Chelsea. Check out the exact dates and the recipe this outstanding cocktail!

-Week of June 12th: Ritz Carlton Nomad-Rooftop

-Week of June 19th: STK Meatpacking

-Week of June 26th: Cafeteria

Silver & The City

Ingredients:

-1.5 oz PATRÓN Silver

-.75 oz PATRÓN Citrónge

-.75 oz Cranberry juice

-.5 oz Fresh Lime juice

-.25 oz Simple Syrup

Method: Combine the ingredients in a mixing glass with ice and shake to chill. Strain into a chilled martini glass or cocktail coupe. Garnish with an orange twist.

For more information on PATRÓN Tequila, please visit https://www.patrontequila.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of PATRÓN